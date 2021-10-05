Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our absolute favorite shoe trends for this fall and winter? A lug-sole bootie, without a doubt. It’s one of those perfect trends where comfort and functionality meet style and edge right in the middle to give you the best of all of the above!

Lug-sole boots are great for keeping you steady on your feet because of their added traction, whether you’re stomping through mud or navigating an icy driveway — or even just going grocery shopping. When done right, they can mega-elevate your outfits too. It comes as no surprise to Us that Timberland nailed it!

Get the Timberland Courmayeur Valley Chelsea Boot at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Timberland version of a lug-sole boot comes in a Chelsea style, meaning you can pull each boot on and off easily thanks to the elastic goring at the sides. Chelsea styles are typically very sleek and smooth, and this boot captured that perfectly — all the while adding that heavily-lugged, 1-inch platform sole to make it stand out.

The colors are another thing that captured our attention. There’s Olive Nubuck — which is 33% off — which is green with burgundy goring, or there’s Burgundy Nubuck, which switches the colors around. You could also go for the classic Timberland Wheat shade all over!

Get the Timberland Courmayeur Valley Chelsea Boot at Nordstrom with free shipping!

These boots have a water-resistant leather upper, but the inside is just as sweet, boasting a cushy OrthoLite® footbed to keep your feet feeling happy, even after long shifts standing up at work or hours-long trips running around the mall. And hey, it’s always a great idea to wear a stylish pair of shoes when shopping so you can try them on with all of your new clothing picks!

Speaking of new clothing, let’s talk about some of the outfits you might want to put together once a pair of these Timberland booties have arrived at your doorstep. Their versatility is unmatched. Right away, we’re seeing them with cuffed, straight leg plaid pants, and a short-sleeve knit sweater — or with skinny jeans and an oversized tee. Now we’re imagining them with a slip dress, or a long-sleeve tee with a tennis skirt and tights!

We’re not done there. How about a pair of these shoes to upgrade leggings and a hoodie on a comfy day, or to wear with a utility-inspired romper or jumpsuit? How about rocking a pair with a shirtdress and sweater vest? Or a puffer coat and joggers when it starts to snow? We can’t get enough. We need these boots in our life ASAP!

Get the Timberland Courmayeur Valley Chelsea Boot at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more from Timberland here and check out more booties at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!