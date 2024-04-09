Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A crossbody bag is one of the most versatile options you can get – it’s plenty large enough to carry everything you need, but it’s small enough that it wouldn’t get in the way. They come in a wide variety of styles too, and they’re perfect for any occasion. They’re even better when they only run $19, too!

Related: 17 Anti-Theft Crossbody Bags for People Who Love Going Out If you’ve ever gone out solo to the club, shopping, or just on a walk in the night (or even in the daytime), there’s always a bit of concern that you might find your belongings stolen from you. It’s an unfortunate reality! But there’s a way you can fight back, and it doesn’t have to […]

If you want an affordable but chic bag that doesn’t require you to pay a few hundred dollars, you owe it to yourself to head to Walmart. There, you’ll find a miniature crossbody that’s perfect for your wallet, lip gloss, mirror, phone, and all the other essentials.

Get the Time and Tru Dorian Camera Crossbody for just $19 at Walmart!

The Time and Tru Dorian Camera Crossbody is just $19 right now at Walmart. This boxy rectangular purse comes in five different prints, and its minimalistic style makes it perfect for mixing with any outfit you prefer. The inner compartment is large enough to fit all your important goods, while the outside zippered compartment has plenty of space for your other essentials.

Get the Time and Tru Dorian Camera Crossbody for just $19 at Walmart!

The bag comes with a lengthy strap so it rests at your side in a comfortable area so you can reach everything you need. And it’s sturdy enough that it should last you for quite some time, even if you use it as your daily driver.

Get the Time and Tru Dorian Camera Crossbody for just $19 at Walmart!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Be sure you grab one of these great-looking crossbody bags before they disappear. You won’t find a $19 purse that’s high quality like this one at most retailers, and you’re going to want to go ahead and bring one home. It’s time to go out and spend time outside now that spring is here, after all!