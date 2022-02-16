Shoppers Say This ‘Comfortable’ Dress Is an Ideal Springtime Frock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring is on the horizon, and we’re prepping for the season in style! We can’t help but feel excited for the warmer weather, sunny skies and the opportunity to wear dresses without tights again. We’re currently planning the first looks we want to rock, and there are already some pieces that we can get away with on the unusually balmy days that occur during the winter-to-spring transitional period.

Not every option may work right now, but this pretty pick from Time and Tru has major potential. As far as styling goes, there are easy adjustments that you can make to create a more winter-appropriate look — and when the springtime officially comes around, it will be a staple in the rotation.

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Tiered Dress for just $20 at Walmart!

Shoppers have called this dress a “comfortable” piece that can be worn everywhere. It’s modest enough for professional settings, but stylish enough for a weekend brunch with friends. One more round of mimosas, please! This garment’s hem hits around the knee, so we consider it a midi-length dress. It has long sleeves, a few tiers in the skirt for added volume and movement, plus a button-down design that’s reminiscent of your typical blouse. There’s also a collar on the neckline that makes this dress feel polished and versatile!

Right now, we would add tights and a leather jacket to beat the February chill. Ankle booties or high-top sneakers would make an adorable statement, but if you can forego tights, thigh-high or knee-high boots will be a sophisticated way to tie the ensemble together.

Time and Tru Women’s Tiered Dress

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Tiered Dress for just $20 at Walmart!

This is a staple dress that will fit into every wardrobe, and we can see ourselves finding ways to wear it year-round! There are a slew of sleek color options and different prints available, so there should be a suitable choice to work with anyone’s sense of style. It’s such an excellent look to have on hand for those days when you simply don’t know what to wear, and it’s surely in the running to be one of spring’s most versatile frocks. Best of all, at this affordable price point, you can score multiple shades and still stay within budget. Walmart — who knew?

See it: Get the Time and Tru Women’s Tiered Dress for just $20 at Walmart!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Time and Tru and shop all of the women’s clothing on sale at Walmart here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!