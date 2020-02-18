This Tommy Hilfiger Military-Style Jacket Is 40% Off for a Limited Time

If the forecast is to be believed, our days of heavy layering are almost over! Chances are, you’re seriously getting tired of not knowing how to dress during the inconsistent winter season and are ready for some spring temperatures.

The best part about the upcoming season? We can feel free to wear lighter jackets and eliminate the bulk associated with the colder months. We’re getting our wardrobes in order, and this Tommy Hilfiger jacket is an ideal addition!

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Military Band Jacket (originally $110) on sale for just $66 at Macy’s — limited time only!

This military band jacket is a departure from your average, traditional blazer. It employs style elements of a typical marching band uniform and adds some army-inspired design touches in order to create a completely unique garment! This approach is seriously on trend, and a staple piece in collections for luxury labels like Saint Laurent.

And there’s no better time to pick up this Tommy Hilfiger jacket then now, because Macy’s is offering it up for 40% off for a limited time! You can save $44 on this piece through February 23 only — so if you want to get a head start on freshening up your closet, you can do so right now with this major deal.

This is an open-front jacket, meaning that it doesn’t have any closures on the front of it. However, it does have some gold button trim detailing that runs on either side of the jacket, which creates the distinct band-style appearance. The buttons are treated in an antique gold finish and are stamped with the Hilfiger brand name. It also has a slight stand-up collar and hits right at the hip. The hem is rounded at the bottom at the jacket is stitched in a way to perfectly complement a woman’s figure.

The jacket comes in three different colors, ranging from a bright and bold red shade to the dark navy blue and black options. Countless Macy’s shoppers say that they adore this jacket, calling it “awesome” and a “favorite” of theirs. They wear it for a “casual day at the office” with some jeans, and describe it as a great alternative when they “need to look professional but don’t always need to wear a suit.” It’s a great break from the basic blazers out there, and that’s what we love most about this casual-chic Tommy Hilfiger jacket!

