Get This Tommy Hilfiger Coat for 60% Off — Limited Time Only!





It’s time to start breaking out our heavy-duty jackets and scarves — because temperatures outside are quickly dropping! If you’re anything like Us, you can’t believe that the winter is already here. It seems like just yesterday that fall arrived, and now it’s beyond freezing!

If you haven’t prepared yourself to brace the frigid air outside, then fear not! We found an amazing deal on this designer winter jacket that will surely keep you nice and toasty all season long. Oh, and it’s on sale for a limited time only — so get prepped for the cold and snag one of these jackets ASAP!

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Hooded Faux-Fur-Trim Puffer Coat, Created For Macy’s (originally $195) on sale for just $78 exclusively at Macy’s, now through November 20, 2019!

This awesome puffer coat from Tommy Hilfiger is not only the classic jacket that everyone needs, but it’s super practical. And for a limited time you can get it for 60% off — which saves you a grand total of $177! It covers you entire torso, since the hem of this jacket hits longer — creating a parka-style silhouette. It comes with a removable hood that has an attached faux fur lining for some extra flair.

On days where you want to go hoodless, this jacket comes with a stand-up collar that offers your neck extra warmth. This puffer coat is made from a water-resistant material that can keep you dry on cold rainy or snowy days. It has a zip-front closure with a snap button overlay, and two front pockets with snap button closures as well.

Shoppers can’t stop singing the praises of this puffer coat. In fact, 93% of reviewers say that they would definitely recommend it to others! They say that they’re “beyond happy” with their purchase and add that they’ve gotten “so many compliments on this coat.” They also love how incredibly warm this jacket keeps them — and claim that “you sure don’t need to layer to stay warm” while wearing this coat.

One reviewer was excited that they “finally found the perfect winter coat,” and say that it’s “form-fitting” and “non-bulky” — which we love. You can choose from five different colors — a bright red, elegant eggplant, olive green, black and navy blue. All of the colors are as stunning as the next, so you can’t go wrong with any of the options!

