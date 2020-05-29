Say Goodbye to ‘Maskne’ With This 10-Pack of K-Beauty Sheet Masks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Lately, we’ve started wearing protective face masks much more often than our beloved skincare masks. But the thing about protective masks is they can actually really mess with your skin, especially when they are not overly breathable, or if they are rubbing against your face. “Maskne” is real — and that’s on top of all of the other issues our skin struggles with 365 days a year!

This isn’t an either/or situation though. If you wear a protective face mask during the day, try finishing that day off with a sheet mask to give your skin the refreshing, moisturizing boost it needs. But what if one day you’re dealing with a breakout, another day you’re dealing with dullness and the next your fine lines look like they are on the verge of turning into straight-up wrinkles? You need a multi-pack of masks, and we have just the one!

Get the TONYMOLY I’m Real Sheet Mask Pack of 10 for just $26 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as June 3, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

TONYMOLY is one of the most popular K-Beauty brands in the world, with affordable pricing, always adorable packaging and a wide range of skin-saving ingredients. The brand’s sheet masks are a go-to for skincare lovers everywhere, and we were so excited to find this pack of 10 from Amazon, featuring all different types!

These sheet masks are made of a three-layer pulp sheet that’s soaked in enriched essence. Depending on which mask you’re using, this essence could be watery, a milky lotion or a micro-emulsion. Simply apply it to a cleansed and toned face, smoothing it out, and then wait for 20 minutes before disposing it. Make sure to use any extra essence on your neck and décolleté, and pat everything in so it can absorb. Try sticking these masks in the fridge first for an extra cooling boost!

Any benefit you’re looking for probably comes in this pack. The red wine version is made for pore care, the pomegranate and ginseng for elasticity, the pumpkin for anti-aging, the lemon for brightening, the tea tree for soothing, the rice for clarity, the orange for refreshing, the lotus for illuminating and the makgeolli (rice wine) for purifying!

Try using these masks at least once or twice a week, or use them multiple days in a row for a major skin revamp. We recommend buying them as a gift, or for distributing among gift baskets or goodie bags too. Everyone will be thrilled!

