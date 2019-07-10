



The weather does a number on our skin. In the winter (AKA dry skin season) our skin is dull, flaky and begging for some moisture. In the summer, it’s the complete opposite. It’s sweaty and oily and only gets worse as the temperatures rise. Before we know it, our pores are clogged and we’re breaking out left and right.

So how do we combat our summer skin woes? It’s time to step up our skin game and add this top-rated clarifying cleanser to our daily regimen. It has a whole bandwagon of loyal fans and Dermstore is offering 20% off this brand right now when using code MURAD20 at checkout. But it’s a limited time deal so act fast!

See it: Grab the Murad Clarifying Cleanser for $24 using code MURAD20 at checkout at Dermstore!

The Murad Clarifying Cleanser is gel-based and ideal for any skin type. It doesn’t matter if our skin is oily, combination, dry or even sensitive. You name the skin type, this product will work overtime to slough away all of those impurities and excess oils taking up residence on our skin. Almost instantly, this cleanser can help skin appear clearer, smoother and oil-free in no time! Wave goodbye! This cleanser is looking to evict them all.

The soothing, anti-inflammatory formula turns to ingredients such as salicylic acid. This will exfoliate all of those dead skin cells and even break up oil deposits that are deep within our skin’s surface. Plus, it also looks to prevent future blemishes. It’s blended to perfection with green tea, which is amazing when we’re looking to protect our skin against environmental damage and even prevent future aging.

It also turns to silver citrate, menthol and citrus oil. All three are great when we’re looking to provide our skin’s outer layer with antibacterial protection to avoid the formation of future acne. This trio also helps to minimize pores, control oil production and cool and calm skin overall.

See it: Grab the Murad Clarifying Cleanser for $24 using code MURAD20 at checkout at Dermstore!

This product doesn’t just work overtime, it works all the time. After washing our faces with this clarifying cleanser, Murad says it will continue to work for hours on end after. That’s right, even after rinsing the product off, it’s still working.

This five-star rated cleanser was also a fan-favorite. Reviewers loved how clean their faces felt after using this cleanser. Most reviewers said it helped clear up existing acne and prevent more pimples from popping up later. One shopper mentioned that this cleanser was light, cool and refreshing the moment it hit their face.

Another reviewer said it was so great that they have been using it consistently for years! One reviewer said they even share this cleanser with their partner. Only the best things in life are worth sharing after all.

Dermstore is offering 20% off all Murad products, so it’s the best time to scoop up this fan-favorite cleanser! Many shoppers mentioned that the strength of this cleanser was even more effective when paired with other popular Murad products so hurry and make sure to take advantage of this deal now!

See it: Grab the Murad Clarifying Cleanser for $24 using code MURAD20 at checkout at Dermstore!

Not your style? Check out additional Murad products and cleansers also available at Dermstore!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!