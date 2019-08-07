These Retro Pants With 1,500 Reviews Give New Meaning to the Word ‘Comfy’





Flares are coming back in full force and we can’t stop celebrating. They’re so much more comfortable than our constrictive skinny jeans and add a gorgeous boho accent to any outfit. The best way to celebrate their return? By wearing them, obviously!

If we’re hoping to hop right back onto the bell-bottom boat, then all aboard, because these top-rated pants are seriously setting sail, and we’re going to cruise in them for the foreseeable future.

See it: Get the SATINA High Waisted Flare Palazzo Wide Leg Pants starting at just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 7, 2019, but are subject to change.

Nearly 1,500 reviewers are losing their minds over these stunningly soft SATINA Palazzo pants. One called them their happy pants, saying they would have paid five times as much for them and the cost would have been worth it! Others say that all of their friends want a pair for themselves, and were obsessed at first sight. One shopper even said these pants actually let them ditch their SPANX since they hugged and supported all of the right places on their own!

These pants have an elasticized waistband with a high-rise fit. This waistband is wide, so it won’t dig into our stomach and cause any skin to spill over the sides. It will stretch to fit any body type, but it won’t stretch out. One shopper actually said they wore these pants throughout their entire pregnancy and were still able to wear them afterward without tailoring!

These retro-style flares are totally updated for 21st-century styling. They’re not only great for casual lounging, but also for wearing to festivals, or even to date night when paired with some wedges and a romantic off-the-shoulder blouse! They’re so comfortable, we’d even wear them to our next yoga class.

SATINA’s signature “peach skin” fabric might just be the softest thing in the world. Velvet and wool weep with jealousy over it. They’re so easy to wear and feel shockingly soft against the skin.

These flares are currently available in 10 fun colors and patterns. We can keep it simple and classy with the burgundy or black versions, or we can get a little more playful with Flower Bomb, a print that will have Us eternally running through a field of flowers! Trippy Black is also super cool, taking the ‘60s vibes to the next level. More of a paisley lover? There’s a pair in there for you too!

Make sure to check out the other patterns too before finishing up your order. It’s easier to wear these pants every day if we own multiple pairs, after all, and at such a low price point, why not get more than one?

