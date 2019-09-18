



Metal eyelash curlers are our sworn enemies, and yet we can’t just cut them out of our life. We need them, okay? We love our lashes to look long and beautiful, day in and day out. Sadly, though, the results don’t always match up to the picture in our head. We end up pinched and prodded and with lashes breaking left and right!

Traditional eyelash curlers honestly remind Us of scary surgical tools, and we’d prefer to keep them away from our eyes if we could, while still achieving the look we want. This once seemed like an impossible plan, but today, it comes to fruition. We found a unique curler that does it all without the pain — one with over 1,000 reviews!

See it: Get the JAPONESQUE Go Curl Eyelash Curler for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2019, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say this JAPONESQUE curler is so much better than anything else they’ve tried, and that includes high-end curlers and even heated devices. Plus, they love how they don’t need to wait for it to heat up when rushing in the morning or replace its batteries when its charge is low. Once they found this curler, they stuck with it, one even mentioning how they’ve been using it for a decade already because it’s so easy, so handy and so effective. Many are just straight-up shocked, unaware that curlers were even capable of such greatness!

The most notable quality of this curler is its uncommon shape. A shape like this is not only easier to handle, but it may also get us better leverage than a traditional eyelash curler. Shoppers love how they can get closer to the mirror with it, too! It’s also totally travel-friendly and compact. The best part? No more pinching, thanks to the open cage design!

Beauty lovers are not only impressed with the shape of this curler, but the shape it gives their lashes, too. The long-lasting, elongated curl is seriously to die for!

See it: Get the JAPONESQUE Go Curl Eyelash Curler for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2019, but are subject to change.

To use this curler, just flip the easel down and position the clamp around lashes, squeezing for a few seconds on each side. Don’t apply too much pressure; it’s just not necessary with this little tool, which means no more hand cramps! Flip the easel back up when you’re done for easy storage and follow up with mascara. Always apply mascara after curling to avoid damaging lashes (and making a mess)!

What might be the coolest part about all of this is that, not only is there an extra pad tucked inside the curler, but JAPONESQUE also offers free lash pad refills for the lifetime of the curler! The Japanese beauty brand was founded by a professional model and takes pride in its distinctive beauty tools, which have gained worldwide traction, so we’re not surprised that its customer care is so on point!

All of this is so amazing, but there’s a fun bonus too — this curler is currently available in two colors! Which will you choose, pink or black?

See it: Get the JAPONESQUE Go Curl Eyelash Curler for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2019, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from JAPONESQUE here and other luxury beauty products available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!