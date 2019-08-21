



We’re slaves to our skincare routines! We devote countless hours perfecting them down to the very last step. Day in and day out, we cleanse, tone and moisturize and just when we think it’s smooth sailing? Here come the breakouts! Pimples pop up inevitably every so often and while we can tailor our skincare regiments to prevent them as much as possible, the reality is that blemishes are bound to happen regardless of how many preventative measures we take.

There are plenty of remedies to treat zits once they appear, but what’s the price everyone will have to pay to smooth out all of those rough spots on their skin? Just under $5 when picking up this “pimple patch” which works miracles overnight. It’s also majorly marked down in the Dermstore Anniversary Sale happening now so it’s time to stock up!

See it: Grab the COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch 24-count (originally $6) now only $5 when using promo code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore. Also available at Amazon here!

The COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch is a great find to treat acne that has left so many reviewers raving. One reviewer says it’s “their favorite” breakout remedy while others call it an absolute must-have. So many call it the “holy grail of their routines” and the reason is simple. This waterproof pimple patch works wonders to help reduce redness and inflammation associated with pimples thanks to a strategically designed formula.

This pimple patch turns to a handful of key ingredients including Liquid Paraffin. Has anyone ever dealt with acne treatments that dry out their skin or leave it with that flakey, dandruff-like texture? Us too, and we’re excited that this patch puts an end to that. Instead, this ingredient can help to create a barrier on the outer layer of our skin to help lock in moisture.

See it: Grab the COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch 24-count (originally $6) now only $5 when using promo code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore. Also available at Amazon here!

These patches also contain Betaine Salicylate, which can help to pull out impurities while exfoliating the outer layer of the skin, and White Willow Bark, which can help to reduce redness and inflammation while simultaneously treating acne.

So many reviewers claimed these patches helped clear up all of those outbreaks and blemishes “overnight.” One reviewer said these patches made a “dramatic difference” on their acne-prone face. Another shopper loved how the patches were “effective in shortening the duration of unsightly breakouts” and could be used while sleeping. Their favorite part? When applying a patch to one targeted area, their pimples were “easier to pop” in the morning.

One reviewer gave really good advice, too. Add an extra layer of foundation and wear this patch “under makeup” for fast-acting relief during the day! We love this and what do we love more? For a limited time, these pimple patches are under $5 in the Dermstore Anniversary Sale happening now! Run, don’t walk to the nearest computers ASAP! It’s the perfect time to pick up this little patch that will make such a big difference in our lives.

See it: Grab the COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch 24-count (originally $6) now only $5 when using promo code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore. Also available at Amazon here!

Not your style? Check out additional COSRX products and more items up to 25% off available at Dermstore here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!