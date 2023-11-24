6 Top-Rated Shoes on Sale for Black Friday at Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that fall is gradually transitioning into winter, it’s important that our closets are stocked with clothing, jackets and shoes made for cold temps and wet weather. Everything most of Us need to create a foolproof winter wardrobe is currently on sale, courtesy of Black Friday.

If you’re on the hunt for winter-approved shoes, Zappos is the place to go! The trusted footwear retailer is offering massive discounts on top-rated shoes from trendy brands we all know and love. Scroll ahead to shop our footwear top picks. Be sure to shop ASAP, as stock is flying off the virtual shelves!

Dr. Martens 1460 W Boots

Rainy and snowy puddles are no match for these patent leather boots. Along with a breathable textile lining which promotes dryness, these slip-resistant boots are lightly cushioned with a textile footbed to provide added underfoot comfort.

Get the Dr. Martens 1460 W boots for just $125 (originally $170) at Zappos!

Veja V-10 Sneakers

Put your comfiest foot forward in these trendy, round-toe sneakers.

Get the Veja V-10 sneakers for just $88 (originally $175) at Zappos!

SOREL Joan of Arctic Wedge III Chelsea Boots

The classic brunch boot has been reimagined! This Chelsea boot features elastic sides and pull-on tabs for easy application. The well-bedded footbed makes this staple look a bit more edgy.

Get the SOREL Joan of Arctic Wedge III Chelsea boots for just $117 (originally $210) at Zappos!

Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandals

There’s no denying it, Crocs are always a hit. These slip-on sandals feature the coziest fabric and a durable outsole to provide traction support.

Get the Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal for just $45 (originally $60) at Zappos!

Timberland Authentics Teddy Fleece Fold-Down Boots

You won’t want to put these waterproof leather boots away! They’re ultra-comfy and feature a plush lining which adds warmth.

Get the Timberland Authentics Teddy Fleece Fold-Down boots for just $109 (originally $170) at Zappos!

Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers

Pull out these canvas slip-on sneaks whenever the occasion calls for casualwear.

Get the Vans Classic Slip-On sneakers for just $33 (originally $65) at Zappos!

Shop more Black Friday deals at Zappos here!

