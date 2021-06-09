21 Perfect Tops to Wear With All of Your Favorite Skirts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Skirts? Love ’em. They’re pretty, they’re fun, they come in all different lengths and silhouettes and they’re a way to elevate your look. The issue, of course, is that you’re always going to need a top to go with your skirt.

We love putting together two pieces and creating fashion magic, but it’s not easy! Professional stylists exist for a reason. Finding just the right top to go with your skirt can be hard. It has to not only go with the colors and/or patterns, but the hem needs to hit at just the right spot. Need some ideas to go with your favorite skirts? We’ve got 21 for you!

21 Stylish Tops to Go With Every Type of Skirt

Tops for Maxi Skirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Maxi skirts make a serious statement all on their own, so we like keeping things on the clean and sleek side with something like this lace-trim Asylish cami!

2. We Also Love: You could also add a little shine to your look with this silk-blend Miqieer cami!

3. We Can’t Forget: Chances are your maxi skirt will be flowy, so a fitted crop cami like this bestselling Lemedy one is great to have on hand!

Tops for Midi Skirts

4. Our Absolute Favorite: When we picture a midi skirt, we can easily see it with a fitted, off-the-shoulder top like this fuinloth piece!

5. We Also Love: If you’re into the trendy satin midi skirt look, try something like this MakeMeChic cami with its adorable tie in front!

6. We Can’t Forget: You could also create some contrast in your aesthetic by grabbing something with distressed details like this SweatyRocks tee!

Tops for Mini Skirts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We’ve always adored a long-sleeve top with a mini skirt (plus tights if it’s cold out), and this cross-wrap design of this VETIOR top just levels up the look even more!

8. We Also Love: If your mini skirt is fitted, like a denim skirt, try a piece with more voluminous details — like this puff-sleeve Romwe top!

9. We Can’t Forget: On a super hot day, grab something like this halter crop CLOZOZ top!

Tops for High-Rise Skirts

10. Our Absolute Favorite: You have two main choices for high-rise skirts — crop tops or tops long enough to tuck in. Letting a stylish oversized tee like this Ebifin top blouse out over a high-rise waistband would be perfect!

11. We Also Love: As for crop tops, let’s take them to the next level with this exaggerated bow NEXLOMOS top!

12. We Can’t Forget: If you want something in the middle, you can go for a top that’s both cropped and long, like this fashionably mismatched SheIn tee!

Tops for Low-Rise Skirts

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Low-rise skirts call for tops that hit right around the hips. This waffle-knit MIHOLL tank is a fantastic choice!

14. We Also Love: Want to serve up some athleisure vibes? How about this floral-accented Adidas tee?

15. We Can’t Forget: This pretty chiffon Neineiwu top is great for dressing things up!

Tops for Beach Skirts

16. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re wearing a particularly lightweight, flowy, breezy skirt on vacation, you’ll want something like this plunging SweatyRocks halter to go with it!

17. We Also Love: Speaking of lightweight, how about some linen? This Amazhiyu tank is 100% linen and lovely!

18. We Can’t Forget: You could go even lighter too, opting for a bra as a top to eliminate the extra layer. This lace bandeau Boao bra top is a solid pick (and comes in packs of four)!

Tops for Winter Skirts

19. Our Absolute Favorite: You’re going to need sweaters to go with your corduroy or woolen skirts. We can’t get over how cute this cloud-print Free Valley sweater is!

20. We Also Love: A fitted turtleneck top like this VOBCTY piece will be a flawless choice for tucking in!

21. We Can’t Forget: This twist-front MakeMeChic sweater is cropped, making it so good for pairing with skirts!

