21 Stylish, Waist-Defining Rompers — With Pockets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Aren’t rompers just the best? You get the cuteness of a dress but the comfort and peace of mind of shorts. You don’t have to worry about pairing them with any bottoms or tops, and when it’s warm out, you don’t even need a jacket. Just grab a pair of sneakers or sandals and you’re golden!

No matter how much we love rompers though, we’re still picky about the ones we buy. First, they need to be flattering and define our waistline. Second, as the necessary cherry on top, we want pockets. Who wouldn’t? If you’re on board, check out 21 of our romper picks below!

21 Flattering Rompers With Pockets

Sleeveless Rompers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This tropical-print RAISEVERN romper absolutely needs to be paired with an oversized sun hat at some point!

2. We Also Love: How comfy does this halter avakess romper look? Great for both naps and brunch!

3. We Can’t Forget: Chic, chic, chic! That was easily the first word that came to mind when we saw this buttoned Acelitt romper!

Short-Sleeve Rompers

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This Vetinee romper is serving up those trendy utility vibes!

5. We Also Love: This ReachMe piece is like the romper version of a wrap dress. So flattering!

6. We Can’t Forget: We love this V-neck ANRABESS romper because you can wear it regularly or let it fall off one shoulder!

Strapless Rompers

7. Our Absolute Favorite: The asymmetrical stripe pattern on this ECOWISH romper caught our attention immediately!

8. We Also Love: The ruffle trim on this LEANI romper is almost impossibly adorable!

9. We Can’t Forget: We can definitely picture ourselves walking barefoot down the beach in this ZESICA button romper!

Floral Rompers

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Roses are red, this KIRUNDO romper is cute, it has cozy side pockets and it’s affordable too!

11. We Also Love: Patchwork amazingness! We love the ’70s boho influence on this Exlura romper!

12. We Can’t Forget: We love the light blue and pink colors on this version of this LAOLASI romper!

Tie-Dye Rompers

13. Our Absolute Favorite: It isn’t romper season without a little tie-dye. This comfy BOCOTUBE romper show us how it’s done!

14. We Also Love: The colors of this sleeveless LOGENE romper remind Us of a cloudy sky!

15. We Can’t Forget: We’d love to wear this REORIA romper to a fun summer party or barbecue!

Striped Rompers

16. Our Absolute Favorite: We adore the henley-style neckline on this YIBOCK romper!

17. We Also Love: You can dress this Avanova romper up easily, wearing it for a boat ride or maybe a bridal shower!

18. We Can’t Forget: This HOCILLE romper will be curves’ best friend!

Denim Rompers

19. Our Absolute Favorite: This chambray dollhouse romper is soft and breezy but gets you that timeless denim look!

20. We Also Love: Prefer something more fitted? Try this zip-up Imagine romper!

21. We Can’t Forget: This LaiyiVic romper is a casual essential that’s going to collect compliments like a magnet!

