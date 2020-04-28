Topshop stores might have closed their doors in the U.S. last year, but the brand is still thriving at Nordstrom! And honestly, we couldn’t be happier that Topshop’s staples live on in our closets. The best part? You can find still find seriously amazing discounts on some of Topshop’s most popular styles!

Every devoted Topshop fan knows about their iconic Jamie jeans. These high-waisted, ultra-stretchy skinnies have been a cool-girl fashion staple for so many years at this point. In an incredible turn of events, we found a pair of distressed Jamies for 40% off — and they are ready to order from Nordstrom right now!

Get the Topshop Jamie High Waist Ripped Skinny Jeans (originally $75) on sale with free shipping for just $45, available at Nordstrom!

The Topshop Jamie jeans became so popular for a variety of reasons. Their high-waist cut was a social media favorite, and fashionistas all over the globe fell head over heels for this sleek style! Of course, the elastic stretch that these jeans have makes them super comfortable and easy to wear for all occasions.

The distressing on the kneecaps gives this pair of jeans the ideal amount of edge. The tears don’t overwhelm the entire look of the pant — but they certainly make a statement! Meanwhile, the slightly faded wash tops off the lived-in look of these jeans perfectly.

The skintight fit and high-rise waist make these jeans an ideal match for shirts of the cropped variety. Though many shades of denim pop up nowadays, you can’t go wrong with the true blue hue. There’s a fit guide available through Nordstrom that will guide you to the right size for your body type. If the pair you wind up purchasing isn’t quite right, you can make any returns necessary for free (yes, Nordstrom is the MVP)!

At one point in time, it was nearly impossible to find a pair of Jamie jeans on sale — especially ones that were distressed in such a trendy but timeless fashion. We never thought they would be under $50, but here we are — and we couldn’t be happier. These are a stylish statement that have passed the test of time — and somehow ended up chicer than ever before!

