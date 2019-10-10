



There are certain things that always signal the end of another sticky summer and the arrival of the fall season. Think that first sip of a Pumpkin Spice Latte, the anticipation of the holidays and the brisk chill in the air that appears out of nowhere. Yes, it’s officially time to say goodbye to swimwear and shorts and reintroduce ourselves to the pieces that will (above all) keep us warm as winter approaches!

Sadly, being able to throw on a dress and head to brunch without a care in the world is on hold until next spring rolls around. But that doesn’t mean we need to sacrifice our style — and when it comes to outerwear, it’s all about variety. A jean jacket is a staple for those ideal “in-between” days, a waterproof puffer is the move when the inevitable snowstorms hit and a classic trench is arguably the most versatile item one can have in their closet. Now it’s time to meet a game-changer: the faux fur coat.

See it: Grab the Topshop Faux Fur Coat for $130, now available at Nordstrom!

This isn’t exactly a new trend. Iconic brands like Max Mara, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford and Dries Van Noten have been sending them down the runway for years now, but it’s recently gone next level. An accessible — and majorly fashion-forward — way to get involved? This Topshop faux fur coat that’s currently available on Nordstrom.

The neutral-yet-eye-catching camel color of the garment makes this a true essential. Sometimes a jacket in faux fur material is perceived as extra thanks its neon hue or animal-print design. That’s also a completely chic vibe — but maybe not as office-friendly, so this one completely nails the basics.

But let’s face it: adding another layer can be a pesky part of the getting-ready process. Even Coco Chanel said, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take at least one thing off.” Sure, she was probably referring to accessories like diamonds and pearls — but the advice bodes well for any styling situation. The solution here is not going over the top when the season for piling on more pieces arrives. Instead, focus on complementing this perfect layer with other items to elevate the ensemble.

Teamed with denim (in any wash — seriously), a printed top and a bootie (or barely-there heel if minimal walking is involved), this is a strong night-out look. It can just as easily be worn for the dreaded commute once the temperatures plunge. Stick to an elegant chunky knit underneath and standard work pants, depending on the dress code. The jacket is a subtle way of embracing what’s trending in fashion without being too risky.

Best of all, the teddy bear coat (as it’s been lovingly dubbed by fans everywhere) is a celeb-favorite. Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Karlie Kloss are among the many devotees of the comfy garment. Naturally, that means there are endless street style images to snag inspiration from when the time comes to show this off.

The Topshop faux fur coat has just dropped on Nordstrom for $130. That’s truly a small price to pay for such a fashion-forward closet addition which will quickly become a staple no matter what activity is on the calendar. Let’s get cozy!

