Get Into the Leather Flare Look With These Comfy Pull-On Pants

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leather pants have been everywhere lately. We’ve seen the trend all over Instagram and TikTok and are eager to get into the look, but how are we supposed to know which pair will actually work for our body type? The only crucial criteria on our list is that the leather must be faux, as it will be easier to wear, cruelty-free and far more budget-friendly.

Well, the wait may be over, as we think we came across leather pants that are officially worth trying — just take a look at this pair from Topshop! They’re designed in a pull-on style, which signals to Us that they’re seriously comfy — and shoppers happily confirm that these bottoms feel fantastic!

Get the Topshop Women’s Faux Leather Flare Pants with free shipping for $56 at Nordstrom!

If these pants were made from genuine leather, they likely wouldn’t have the same stretchy factor. Vegan materials have gained massive popularity in recent years, so there’s no need to stress that you aren’t getting a quality garment. Additionally, the bottoms are high-waisted, and there’s a handy zipper on the side which makes the process of getting dressed even simpler.

The pant legs are fitted from the waist down through the leg to the knee area, and they flare out toward the bottom. These pants are designed to fit longer than typical pants do, which is why they have the slits on the inside of the ankle region. This style is incredibly en vogue right now and exactly what we’re in the market for! They will complement a variety of footwear — from chunky white sneakers to dressier strappy heels. Basically, you can style them to look as casual or upscale as you prefer!

Get the Topshop Women’s Faux Leather Flare Pants with free shipping for $56 at Nordstrom!

At the moment, you can pick up these pants in black or a grey-adjacent shade. Both options are beautiful, but if you want the classic leather aesthetic, the black version takes the cake. One reviewer said that these bottoms are the best pair of leather pants they have found to date, so if you’ve been on the hunt for a pair to try out, these are a safe bet. There’s something about leather that makes you feel powerful and in charge, and that’s why these pants instantly won Us over!

See it: Get the Topshop Women’s Faux Leather Flare Pants with free shipping for $56 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Topshop and shop all of the latest women’s styles at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!