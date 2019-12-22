A Holiday Miracle: This Topshop Fleece Is Now Under $30!





We know what you’re thinking. The year is almost over — how much more shopping can we really get in? Is that a challenge? Because regardless if it is or isn’t, we accept. We won’t stop until the clock strikes midnight — and even then, it’ll be time to start our 2020 shopping!

We really want to end 2019 with some of our best purchases of the year so we can start the next decade off on the right foot. That means stocking up on some wardrobe essentials so we’ll never be left freaking out over having nothing to wear again. Isn’t that the dream, after all? That’s exactly why we need to grab this fleece sweatshirt now — while it’s majorly marked down!

Get the Topshop Half Zip Funnel Neck Sweatshirt (originally $45) for just $27 at Nordstrom!

Nordstrom price-matched this Topshop fleece, so we can rest assured knowing that we’re seriously getting the best deal here at a full 40% off — that means we’re saving almost 20 bucks on something we already thought was fairly priced. We know this piece will be a winner too, because over 40 reviewers are singing its praises. They say it’s “by far the best sweatshirt [they’ve] ever owned” and they love how the fleece material is not only “super comfortable,” but also “won’t fuzz and ball up like others.” They’re also reporting how this piece is “definitely becoming a closet staple,” looking great with everything from jeans, to track pants, to joggers, to leggings, to skirts!

This stretchy, fuzzy fleece is amazingly soft and toasty warm. It’s lightweight though, so it won’t leave you overheating within five seconds of putting it on. It’s perfect for layering. It even has a half-zip closure, giving you versatility of both style and temperature. We love how it looks great when worn alone, but unzipping it and wearing a turtleneck underneath is also a serious must!

This piece also features ribbed cuffs, a ribbed collar and a banded hem. The banded hem is an underrated feature, offering even more unexpected versatility to this piece. We can either leave it as is or actually fold it under, suddenly giving this fleece a cropped cut!

This Topshop sweatshirt is currently available in three colors: Stone, a neutral beige, Pink, a pretty petal color, and Grey, which is on the lighter side of the shade and goes with everything. Pick your favorite and make sure to check out the sizing, since TopShop’s is a little unique. Luckily, Nordstrom guides us beautifully in the dropdown. Now hurry! Grab your size before it’s gone!

