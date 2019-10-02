



If you feel like you’ve been stuck in a style slump, just know that you’re not alone. We don’t like to admit it, but we’ve been having trouble digging ourselves out of our own lately. That’s what happens when the seasons are changing and you can’t solidify what’s a current wardrobe essential and what needs to be stuffed away in the back of the closet until next year!

Luckily, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and it has appeared in the form of a practically glowing, phenomenal slip dress. Slip dresses are everything right now, and we’re stocking up our closets with them nonstop so we can nail seasonal style this fall and beyond. This frock might just be our favorite one yet — and it’s going to be hard to beat!

See it: Get the Topshop Plunge Slip Dress for just $75 at Nordstrom!

A dress this memorable and mesmerizing for under $80? Yes, please! This Topshop Plunge Slip Dress has shoppers falling in love with it left and right — and most likely, others falling in love with them when they’re wearing it. They’re calling it everything from “stunning” to “flattering” to “cute” to “chic,” and they’re so thrilled by the fit. They say they receive “tons of compliments” whenever they slip it on, and one even said it’s the “perfect LBD to have in your closet.” Or LND, of course, if you prefer the nude version!

As implied by its name, this dress has a plunging neckline that comes to a sharp point. It’s streamlined and sophisticated, and best of all, it features boning underneath the fabric so it stays that way. No flopping fabric or wardrobe malfunctions here!

The bodice of this dress is lined, and it transitions into the skirt with a horizontal seam at the natural waist to cinch our silhouette and elongate our legs. The skirt is equally as impressive as the bodice. It’s wrap style with a surplice hem that creates an asymmetrical overlay. This means it hits higher on the right thigh than it does on the left. It also means that it’s fabulous, of course!

See it: Get the Topshop Plunge Slip Dress for just $75 at Nordstrom!

This dress is made of a smooth, lightweight fabric with just enough stretch for comfort, but not enough that it will ever have trouble maintaining its shape. Plus, it features a hidden back zip closure to perfect the fit every time.

This plunge dress is currently available in two colors. As one reviewer mentioned, if you’re looking for a little black dress, you can stop the search right now. The shade is classic, classy and endlessly flattering. It will go with any other colors, patterns or prints, too, so the versatility is through the roof!

The other color is a nude, though it definitely leans heavily toward the pink side of the shade. It can still operate beautifully as a neutral though, open to just as many styling possibilities as its darker counterpart. Don’t forget that we’re talking accessories, too! Obviously, we’re going to play around with some chain necklaces to complement that standout neckline.

Topshop pieces have unique sizing, so make sure to double-check when adding this dress to your bag. There’s a good chance we’ll need to “size up” from our normal size to find the perfect fit. Once we do, though, we’re golden. Style slump? Never heard of it!

See it: Get the Topshop Plunge Slip Dress for just $75 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Topshop here and other dresses available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!