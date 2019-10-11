This Tory Burch Bag Is 50% Off and We’re Freaking Out





There’s nothing like a piece from Tory Burch to really pull a look together and make us feel fabulous and fashionable even after waking up on the wrong side of the bed and realizing all of our favorite clothes are buried deep in the dirty laundry. The only thing better than a piece like that is a piece like that, that’s also on sale!

Know where we’re going with this? That’s right, this Tory Burch hobo bag is not only perfection in a handbag, but it’s also 40% off. This bag was once nearly $500, but with this new markdown, it’s under $300. That means we’re literally saving almost $200! If we weren’t masters of shopping before, you bet we are now!

See it: Get the Tory Burch Everly Leather Hobo bag (originally $478) for 50% off, just $239 at Nordstrom!

This Everly Leather Hobo bag is sending shoppers head over heels — and running to Nordstrom. They say it’s “beautifully designed” and that “the quality is exceptional.” That’s on top of it already being “the perfect size.” It’s compact enough to be lightweight and easy to carry, but large enough to store everyday essentials (plus a few more goodies). Reviewers also love the versatility of this bag, noting that it can be “dressed up or down,” looking equally as fabulous with jeans as it does with slacks or even a formal dress!

Also contributing to the versatility of this bag is its Shell Pink shade, which is a light petal color that will go with anything in our closet. It can act as a neutral when worn with other colors, but will also stand out with its blushing hue against simpler ensembles!

This bag is made of a soft pebbled leather and features Tory Burch’s iconic T logo medallion in goldtone hardware on the front. We’ll find matching hardware on the tiny rivets on the backside of the bag, as well as on the shoulder strap. The shoulder strap is mostly made of matching leather, providing comfort as it drapes over our shoulder, but also features a chain detail down the front! We love how this plays with the knotted detail on the other side. We’re serving looks from every which way with this beauty on our arm!

This bag has an unstructured body but a flat base to pull it all together to create an effortless look. It also features darker borders on the side panels to create a mod pop detail! Things only get better on the inside. Unzip the top to peer into the interior and feel the silky lining. The main pocket is nice and spacious and can even fit medium-sized tablets and books. More storage? More storage. This bag also has an interior zip pocket with an adorable tassel and a slip pocket on the opposite side to store smaller things like our phone, lipstick, and keys!

We’re planning to take this bag anywhere and everywhere with us, whether it’s to work, to dinner, to the mall or to a wedding or party. And why wouldn’t we? We’re bound to receive compliments on it anywhere we go, so we might as well have it with us 24/7. Plus, we love passing by a mirror and seeing ourselves carrying it. Très chic!

