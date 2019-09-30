7 Perfect Transitional Pieces on Sale at Anthropologie





Ah, September and October. Two grueling months of being stuck in style limbo. We’re excited to bring out our scarves and sweaters, but it’s still too warm to wear them out. It’s just a bit too chilly for our minidresses and shorts, though. Even visually, we don’t want our outfit to scream the wrong season, but we’re still not sure what exactly it should be screaming instead!

This is why it’s so, so important to have a nice bunch of transitional pieces in our closet that will work perfectly for this awkward in-between period of seasonal purgatory. Pieces that won’t only work now, but even when fall decides to firmly arrive, for real, too. Need a helping hand? We picked out seven different types of pieces from Anthropologie’s amazing sale selection to get you started!

Lisette Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

A flowy jumpsuit is the ultimate in transitional wear. It’s airy like a dress, but provides just a bit more warmth and coverage. It’s also so comfortable and versatile, and both patterns available of this stunning Lisette are to die for!

See it: Get the Lisette Wide-Leg Jumpsuit (originally $170) in two colors for just $99.95 at Anthropologie!

Letty Relaxed Moto Parka

We’d never send anyone into fall without a lightweight jacket! The pink wine color of this one is a standout, and shoppers are so impressed with the impeccable fit. Also available in both petite and plus sizes!

See it: Get the Letty Relaxed Moto Parka (originally $170) for just $90 at Anthropologie!

Merida Flounced Midi Skirt

“Midi” and “transitional” go hand in hand, and this flounced skirt shows us exactly why. Shoppers say it practically “floats,” and we love how both color options are different enough that we can wear them one after another!

See it: Get the Merida Flounced Midi Skirt (originally $130) in two colors for just $80 at Anthropologie!

Elise Ribbed Tunic

This tunic is perfect for when it’s only kind of sweater weather. It has side slits to keep it airy, and we can change it up by either wearing it normally or pulling the sleeves down a bit for an off-the-shoulder look. Dozens of reviewers are obsessed!

See it: Get the Elise Ribbed Tunic (originally $120) in five colors for just $80 at Anthropologie!

Nina Relaxed Cargo Pants

Cargo pants done right are the best, and that’s exactly what we’re getting here. These jade pants are lighter than jeans and more comfortable, too. Cuff them when the sun is out, and roll them down when there’s a breeze!

See it: Get the Nina Relaxed Cargo Pants (originally $110) for just $70 at Anthropologie!

Allison Gingham Wrap Dress

Plaid and gingham styles always come out in full force when fall rolls around, and we couldn’t be more in love with this dress. It’s summer, it’s fall, it’s everything!

See it: Get the Allison Gingham Wrap Dress (originally $180) for just $99.95 at Anthropologie!

Aria Belt Bag

Belt bags are in, crocodile prints are in and we know anything named Aria is going to be incredibly cool. This hands-free piece even comes in two sizes for storing in-case-of-cold items like hand-warmers or tissues! Which color will you choose?

See it: Get the Aria Belt Bag (originally $48) in four colors for just $30 at Anthropologie!

Looking for more? Explore the rest of Anthropologie’s sale selection here!

