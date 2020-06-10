Our 5 Favorite Finds From Tory Burch’s Summer Sale — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sandals, wedges and handbags galore! Tory Burch has some of the most amazing styles on sale right now. Best of all, you can score pieces that you’ll sport all summer long for half of their original price.

We handpicked our five favorite pieces that are ideal for the summertime. Check them out below and get to shopping — you don’t want to miss out on these major markdowns!

These Classic Tory Burch Sandals

These iconic sandals are bestsellers. We loved the pattern on the double “T” Tory Burch logo, and the nude color of the patent leather. These slip-on shoes have the slightest bit of lift in the heel — but are still super comfortable.

Get the Miller Sandal, Printed Patent Leather (originally $198) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just just $119, available from Tory Burch!

These Geometric Sandals

These sandals are perfect if you’re in the market for unique pieces. We don’t know if it’s the gold disk or the shade of the stripes, but these shoes definitely look like they were made for a Mediterranean vacation. Chic!

Get the Patos Striped Disk Sandal (originally $248) on sale with free shipping for just $149, available from Tory Burch!

This Bright Printed Tote

The Tory Burch brand is influenced by textiles from around the globe. So many of their classic purses retain the same structural design, but have added embellishments or are made with fun, bold prints! We are obsessed with the graphics on this classic, triple-compartment tote. It’s covered in travel-related imagery, and we can’t take our eyes off of it.

Get the Perry Printed Canvas Triple-Compartment Tote (originally $348) on sale with free shipping for just $209, available from Tory Burch!

This Floral Crossbody Bag

This classic crossbody is yet another home run! This purse is made from dark navy blue leather and has a bit of a three-dimensional feel to it. It’s quilted on the outside and features bright printed florals that really pop against the bag’s hue. The gold hardware detailing on the strap and zipper truly takes this crossbody to the next level!

Get the Fleming Soft Printed Camera Bag in Navy Tea Rose (originally $458) on sale with free shipping for just $269, available from Tory Burch!

These Espadrille Wedges

These espadrilles were made to stand out! The green shade on the straps will look excellent paired with an all-white outfit, which we’ll definitely rock at some point this summer. These wedges are casual enough to wear with jeans, while still adding ample height to your silhouette. Plus, they won’t hurt to walk in!

Get the Frieda Espadrille Sandal (originally $278) on sale with free shipping for just $189, available from Tory Burch!

