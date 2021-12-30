Our Top Activewear and Loungewear Picks From the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the coziest time of the year, and we’re staying in sweats until further notice. But 2022 is around the corner, and we’re already working on our New Year’s resolutions. Exercising is at the top of our list, and nothing motivates Us to get in shape like a cute fitness ‘fit. If you have an affinity for athleisure, then you’re in luck — the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale is live, and these designer deals are simply swoon-worthy! We rounded up our favorite finds from Tory Sport, from track pants to terry crews. Save big on these luxe loungewear and activewear pieces before they sell out!

This Tie-Dye French Terry Crew

For a fashion-forward take on a classic crewneck, try this tie dye French terry sweatshirt made with the Japanese shibori technique. “I love this sweatshirt!” one shopper gushed. “It’s cozy, soft and made well. I’ve received several compliments while wearing it.”

Get the Tie-Dye French Terry Crew for just $99 (originally $178) at Tory Burch!

These High-Rise Bike Shorts

Bike shorts are a sporty closet staple! Style these moisture-wicking lightweight red shorts with an oversized crewneck or a sports bra and sneakers.

Get the High-Rise Weightless Bike Shorts for just $59 (originally $98) at Tory Burch!

This Racerback Sports Bra

Sweat it out in this soft and stretchy sports bra that will give you the support and compression you need during a workout. According to one review, “The Razorback bra fits perfectly. You will be happy with your purchase!

Get the Sculpt Compression Racerback Long Bra for just $79 (originally $128) at Tory Burch!

These Wide-Leg Track Pants

Stay on track with these retro-inspired track pants. “Another winner for Tory Burch track pants, or in my case, everyday wear,” one customer commented. “I particularly enjoy the slimming effect the side detailing achieves.”

Get the Geo-T Wide-Leg Track Pants for just $119 (originally $198) at Tory Burch!

This Checkerboard Sports Bra

Checkerboard is a popular print right now, so stay on trend with this patterned sports bra. “Love the studio top,” one shopper said. “I have worn this already on bike rides and to yoga class.”

Get the Printed Sculpt Compression Scoop-Back Bra for just $69 (originally $98) at Tory Burch!

Not your style? Check out all other Tory Sport here!

