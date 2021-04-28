Tory Burch Has So Many Bestselling Shoes and Sandals on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We don’t know about you, but we’re in need of a serious update in the footwear department! We may or may not be using the approaching summer season as an excuse to go shoe shopping, but it’s honestly as good an excuse as any. The way we like to help ourselves feel a little less guilty about spending money is by checking out what the latest markdowns are, and Tory Burch has some serious bestsellers up for grabs right now!

We picked out our five favorite summertime-ready sandals and shoes that just went on sale for seriously great prices. Your bank account won’t suffer with any of these purchases, and your feet are going to feel brand new with the help of these amazing finds!

These Bright Printed Miller Sandals

The print on these Miller sandals is absolutely perfect for the summertime! We’re obsessed with the bright greens and yellows used here, as well as the retro floral vibes. This print was inspired by the ’70s and we’re in love!

Get the Miller Sandal, Printed Leather (originally $198) on sale with free shipping for $149, available from Tory Burch!

These Super Comfy Wedges

A great wedge heel will always come in handy, especially when it looks as simple and sleek as this pair! The heel isn’t too high, which we love for comfort reasons, but you still add a couple of inches to your frame. They’re the perfect heels for everyday wear!

Get the Multi-Logo Wedge (originally $298) on sale with free shipping for $209, available from Tory Burch!

These Chic Pointed-Toe Flats

Seriously — how chic are these flats? The sharp, pointed toe is so sophisticated, and we’re obsessed with the tiny baby heel that elevates them just a touch. These flats were definitely made for boss babes!

Get the Gigi Patent Pointed-Toe Flat (originally $278) on sale with free shipping for $169, available from Tory Burch!

These Snakeskin Print Miller Sandals

Who doesn’t love adding a touch of snakeskin print to their look? The leather on these Miller sandals is embossed to look like the real deal, and we love the warm tones used here. These colors couldn’t be more perfect for the sunny summer days that are ahead!

Get the Miller Sandal, Embossed Leather (originally $228) on sale with free shipping for $169, available from Tory Burch!

These Quilted Ballet Flats

As much as we love a great pair of flats made out of smooth leather, we have to admit that this quilted pair has a different type of elegance. We love the textured feel of the stitching and the preppy look! You can wear these flats to work with some cigarette pants, with jeans for a lunch date or with a midi dress for weekend brunches!

Get the Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Quilted Leather (originally $238) on sale with free shipping for $179, available from Tory Burch!

