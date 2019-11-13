Get These Classic Tory Burch Flats on Sale for 33% Off!





When we notice ton of products from one of our favorite designers on sale, you know we’re going to be all over it immediately. Our latest find? A majorly discounted Tory Burch haul currently available at Nordstrom. We’re all such fans of the line, so hearing Tory Burch and sale in the same sentence is music to our ears!

While there are a lot of different pieces to choose from, this pair of staple flats might just be our favorite. They’re such a tried-and-true shoe and will surely last Us for years and years to come.

Get the Tory Burch ‘Minnie’ Ballet Flat (originally $228) on sale for prices starting at just $153, available at Nordstrom!

These ballet flats are indisputably classic, and have become synonymous with the Tory Burch brand. They will never be a fashion faux pas — making them a seriously sound investment piece. We love how comfortable they are, not to mention versatile.

You can get these amazing flats right now for nearly 33% off — which saves you a total of $75! That’s a pretty large chunk of change to pocket on a pair of shoes that we know we will constantly turn to season after season. There are three different colors to choose from when it comes to these flats. You can go for a mossy green or a dark red color, both of which are made from lovely suede — or a dark brown quilted pair that are made from regular leather.

The two suede pairs feature the iconic Tory Burch logo in the same material, while the dark brown pair have the insignia fashioned from gold metal. All three feature the same design details, which include a rounded toe and an elastic synch in the back to grip to your heel.

It’s hard for you to find an outfit that these flats don’t go with. They can look great with a pair of jeans, a dress or a skirt. They’re dressy enough to wear to work, but casual and comfortable enough to throw on before running out to do some errands. No matter where you decide to wear these Tory Burch flats, you’re sure to make a statement in them. And let’s not forget about the discount!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!