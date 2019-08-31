Shoppers Love How Spacious This Tory Burch Crossbody Is





There’s nothing that we love more than discovering super trendy finds here at Shop With Us. Keeping up-to-date with the latest styles is very important to Us, because we want to look and feel our best at all times. There’s nothing better than getting a compliment on a super cute new outfit!

But other times, we’re in need of an updated classic staple that’s going to be in our wardrobe rotation for years to come. Generally speaking, these staples are basics, like the perfect crossbody bag for going out. And when we saw this crossbody tote we knew that it would be perfect for anyone looking to add it to their closet or replace their old worn out purse.

See it: Pick up the Tory Burch McGraw Leather Crossbody Tote for $378 from Nordstrom!

The McGraw Leather Crossbody Tote from Tory Burch is an amazing purse that’s perfect for when you just need a few things to take with you wherever you’re headed. If you’re looking to add an elegant and timeless designer purse to your collection, look no further than this one!

This pebbled-leather tote is perfect for both everyday wear to work or school or for a casual night out with friends. The leather is stitched into a classic square shape with a flat bottom that allows it to stand up on its own. There’s some cute stitch detailing at the very top of the bag as well as the classic Tory Burch stacked “T” logo, which made out of the same pebbled leather as the rest of the bag.

The crossbody strap is adjustable so that this purse can feel comfortable on everyone, no matter their height or where they like their crossbody bags to lay against them. There’s a cute tassel detail on the side of the strap that matches the same leather, as well as gold buckle hardware detailing. It has a single zipper closure at the top of the bag with a smaller zippered pocket on the inside of the purse. There’s also an open pocket on the other side of the bag so that you can easily find smaller items that you want to keep in your purse.

Speaking of what you would want to keep in this purse, this bag can actually hold quite a lot for how compact it is. It’s only 2.5 inches wide on its side, which won’t make it look bulky if you wear it across your body. One shopper wrote that it’s “comfortable to wear as crossbody as well as over one shoulder,” which is really all we want out of our crossbody purses. It’s all about having options!

And for how flat this bag seems, shoppers are loving how much room it can actually provide for their things. One shopper said that they were “a bit worried that their wallet, glasses, phone and miscellaneous items would not fit in the bag but found that it has enough depth to fit their items comfortably.”

Another said that “it’s the perfect size” for a crossbody and that they were “shocked to see how much it holds.” One shopper detailed just how much it can comfortably hold: “wallet, phone, glasses, keys and lipstick.” And truly, that’s all we really need to have on Us at all times!

This crossbody purse also comes in three different classic colors. You can pick it up in classic black, a brownish taupe color and a tan sand. All three are timeless leather purse colors that are guaranteed to always be in style.

If you’re looking for a classic purse that will last you for years definitely pick up this one from Tory Burch!

