Reviewers Say This Is the Best Tory Burch Gemini Tote — Over $100 Off

Tory Burch is an iconic brand — there’s no denying that. When you see the Tory Burch logo, you immediately recognize it! That said, the double-T medallion isn’t the only trademark that the label is known for.

We’ve come to love the Gemini Link pattern, which is regularly featured on their amazing accessories. There are many variations of this geometric design which are all customer favorites. Shoppers are saying that this appliqué version of the Gemini tote bag is one of the best that they have seen yet — and it’s on sale!

Get the Gemini Link Canvas Appliqué Tote (originally $358) on sale with free shipping for just $249, available from Tory Burch!

This is clearly a tote that’s made for the spring and summer months. The classic chain-link print is upgraded with the addition of adorable daisies that are sprinkled throughout. The flowers are petite and not overwhelming, which we seriously appreciate. The small floral touches make the dreamiest seasonal splash!

When it comes to color combinations, this bag has quite an assortment. We are partial to the neutral color palette, which allows the daisies to shine in their full glory! They are accented by the bright yellow tag that dangles on the bag’s strap, which ties the entire look together. We can see ourselves carrying this bag everywhere. It’s ideal for a day of essential errands, but will work just as well as a carryall for the beach!

Gemini Link Canvas Appliqué Tote

The daisies are not simply printed onto the matte coated canvas — they are individually embroidered to pop out in a 3-D fashion. This elevated attention to detail is to be expected from Tory Burch! The tote is fully open and doesn’t feature major compartments, aside from a small zipper pocket on the inside.

The “Gemini” theme this purse features is based on two different inspirations in the designer’s life. First of all, Tory Burch‘s astrological sign is a Gemini, and she also happens to have twin sons! Even if you don’t share the same sign, you can certainly admire this bag and its personal meaning. Shoppers are absolutely in love with this new model of the Gemini tote, and we can’t wait to have it in our lives either!

