Are you feeling bored with your footwear? Maybe you thought, “Finally, it’s spring and I can bring out all of my cute warm weather shoes,” only to find out that….you don’t really have any. You grab the one easiest pair to slip on and basically wear it with everything out of pure convenience — not because it makes you happy.

If we’re going to be wearing one pair of shoes every day, it better be for one reason and one reason only — because we’re obsessed with them! If they just so happen to go with all of our favorite outfits, then that’s even better. That pair of shoes for Us this year? None other than a pair of Tory Burch slip-ons!

Get the Daisy Slip-On Sneaker for just $248 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

These slip-on sneakers are a hybrid of all different styles. They’re kind of sneakers and kind of espadrilles, and while they at first seem like chic flats, they’re actually sporty-chic wedges! These Daisy shoes were made for this weather and we know we’re making the most out of our time with them —whether we’re in the house or out!

Reviewers say these shoes are “even more versatile” than their previous rendering, solidifying that this is the year to grab a pair of your own to wear for years to come. They say these shoes are “so cute and comfortable” that they always receive “head turns and compliments” while wearing them. They “match with everything” too, so the head turns and the compliments are just going to keep on coming!

The Daisy has a unique upper, as it features performance stretch fabric in front and soft suede in back. The pairing of the cozy materials is ingenious, both for its look and feel. We love the capitalized “Tory” knitted into the fabric! Stitched onto the upper, you’ll see the espadrille-style midsole wrapped in jute, making its way onto the welt with a blanket-stitched pattern. We’re not skipping directly to the outsole from there though. Just below the jute is a black wedge layer, marked with a white stripe!

The outsole itself is made of a textured rubber, allowing for grip and stability — two must-haves for any good sneaker. As for more unexpected details, we’ll make our way onto the inside, where we’re greeted with a soft nappa leather lining and a beachy jute footbed! Adorning this footbed is a leather logo double-T patch, which supports the heel and perfect the design from heel to toe!

If you’re already imagining how cute you’re going to look with these on, well, same! They just have that kind of effect on shoppers like Us, which is why they’re getting added to our bag…now!

