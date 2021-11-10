Tory Burch Has So Many Early Black Friday Deals to Shop ASAP

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re calling it now: This is the best Black Friday ever! The early deals that have been popping up are incredibly impressive, and they allow many of Us to get some shopping done ahead of Thanksgiving. The less stress, the better!

Tory Burch is always a fantastic place to shop, whether you’re browsing for yourself or looking for a great gift. Best of all, you will find so many gorgeous items on major sale right now — and we picked out our favorites for you to shop below. Trust Us — you don’t want to miss out on these prices!

This Convertible Purse

We love that you can use the long crossbody strap, top handle or chain strap to rock this bag in three different ways!

Get the Kira Chevron Top-Handle Satchel (originally $498) on sale for $349 at Tory Burch!

These Suede Booties

When we think of a classic fall boot to wear daily, this pair is exactly what we have in mind!

Get the Brooke Ankle Boot (originally $398) on sale for $279 at Tory Burch!

This Leather Satchel

The woven pattern of the leather on this bag makes it stand out. It’s eye-catching and sophisticated!

Get the McGraw Canvas Woven Satchel (originally $598) on sale for $359 at Tory Burch!

These Fuzzy Slides

Wearing these slide sandals will immediately put you in the coziest mood — plus, they will look adorable on Christmas morning!

Get the Double T Shearling Slide (originally $238) on sale for $169 at Tory Burch!

These Show-Stopping Boots

These boots are an immediate statement-maker no matter how you style them!

Get the Miller Lug Sole Over-the-Knee Boot (originally $548) on sale for $329 at Tory Burch!

This Snakeskin Crossbody

The different snakeskin prints on this purse give it such a luxe and unique look!

Get the Kira Chevron Snakeskin Circle Bag (originally $578) on sale for $399 at Tory Burch!

These Poolside Flip Flops

Sure, we prefer to wear these flip flops by the pool in the summertime — but they will also come in handy to throw on post-shower when you’re walking around the house!

Get the Mini Minnie Flip-Flop (originally $98) on sale for $49 at Tory Burch!

These Comfortable Boots

The stacked block heel on these boots provides extra height without added discomfort!

Get the Heeled Ankle Boot (originally $398) on sale for $279 at Tory Burch!

These Chic Sandals

Even though it’s winter, these sandals will be a hit come summer — or if you’re lucky enough to have a beach vacation planned!

Get the Georgia Sandal (originally $228) on sale for $159 at Tory Burch!

This Stunning Cardigan

If you’re wearing an outfit that’s as simple as a pair of leggings and a basic tee, adding this cardigan will instantly make you look more elegant!

Get the Longline Madeline Cardigan (originally $498) on sale for $299 at Tory Burch!

These Quilted Ballet Flats

These timeless ballet flats go with everything from dresses, to jeans and even leggings!

Get the Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Quilted Leather (originally $238) on sale for $179 at Tory Burch!

This Travel Tote

This bag has enough room to fit everything you need if you’re taking a flight, and it’s been a consistent favorite of ours for a while!

Get the McGraw Tote Bag (originally $398) on sale for $249 at Tory Burch!

