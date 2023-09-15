5 Must-Have Pieces From the Tory Burch Embrace Ambition Collection

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When you think of Tory Burch, trendy designer bags, shoes and accessories are probably the first things that come to mind. ICYMI: the brand has been helping advance women’s entrepreneurship since 2009 through the Tory Burch Foundation. Along with providing access to capital, education, digital resources and a fellowship program, Tory Burch recently debuted the Embrace Ambition collection to further its efforts. In fact, Embrace Ambition will donate 100% of all net proceeds to benefit the Tory Burch Foundation’s mission to support women entrepreneurs.
That said, it’s more than cute bracelets and T-shirts at the Tory Burch Foundation. The brand lives up to its mission by providing articles and videos, small business webinars, a business plan builder and a funding finder as part of its efforts. The foundation also provides access to capital through the Women of Color Grant and Bank of America loan programs. Girl bosses, unite!
Whether you want to help contribute to a new era of women entrepreneurs or wish to gift a lucky lady in your life, the Embrace Ambition collection is the way to go. Read on for five must-have pieces from Tory Burch’s new Embrace Ambition collection!
Embrace Ambition T-Shirt
Put your ambitions on full display with this adorable graphic tee. This top will look perfect teamed with trousers and Mary Janes!
Embrace Ambition Chain Bracelet
Available in gold and silver, this dainty bracelet symbolizes the shared bond and impact of collaboration.
Embrace Ambition Bracelet
Available in 10 fun shades, this bracelet is the ideal addition to your stack of arm candy.
Embrace Ambition Wrap Bracelet
Showcase your personality in this two-toned bracelet. Gotta love a pop of color!
Embrace Ambition Pavé Bracelet
This one’s for the fashionistas who enjoy a more subtle flex. The Pavé bracelet was created to encourage positive conversations. Made of cord, this bracelet is blinged out courtesy of shiny crystals!
