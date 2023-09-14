Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The beginning of a new season is exciting for a variety of reasons. New colors and fabrics make their presence known to accommodate the ever-changing weather. Plus, you can play around with prints and textures to showcase your signature style. Of course, you can revamp your closet with the latest trends at a discount, all thanks to seasonal sales. Right now, Tory Burch is offering up major markdowns on the most fashionable designer bags and shoes.
While some online sales require sign-ups or special codes, this Tory Burch sale already includes discounted prices to simplify the shopping experience. Gotta love that! This sale may end soon (and sizes are already selling out), so there’s no time to waste. Check out our top picks from the epic shopping event below!
Eleanor Espadrille
Not ready to bid farewell to summer just yet? Rock these bold fuchsia espadrilles with a dress or tailored pants.
Miller Wallet Crossbody
This neutral green bag is the perfect pick if you like to pack light during the breezy fall months. This will be a sensational option for brunch, work and beyond!
Bubble Jelly Sandals
Your house shoes just got a major upgrade! Once you slide your feet into these soft and comfy jellies, you won’t want to wear any other pairs.
Small Kira Chevron Woven Flap Shoulder Bag
Bright pops of basil green and a bold woven print will make this bag your go-to choice when you’re on the go this autumn. The trendy shoulder bag silhouette is heavenly!
Multi-Logo Ballet Flats
In case you were wondering, yes, you absolutely need this pair of ballet flats. These cozy leather beauties will be the building block for a slew of autumn outfits — and haven’t you heard? Ballet flats are the shoe of the season, and these are selling fast.
Ella Tote
This powder blue tote bag will store your essentials, whether you’re headed into the office or off a yoga class.
Georgia Pointed Toe Flats
These pointed-toe flats deliver bold black-and-white texture and a dazzling gold embellishment which pairs perfectly with everything from dresses to denim. Swoon!
Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Private Sale here and explore everything else at Tory Burch here!
