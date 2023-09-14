Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The beginning of a new season is exciting for a variety of reasons. New colors and fabrics make their presence known to accommodate the ever-changing weather. Plus, you can play around with prints and textures to showcase your signature style. Of course, you can revamp your closet with the latest trends at a discount, all thanks to seasonal sales. Right now, Tory Burch is offering up major markdowns on the most fashionable designer bags and shoes.

While some online sales require sign-ups or special codes, this Tory Burch sale already includes discounted prices to simplify the shopping experience. Gotta love that! This sale may end soon (and sizes are already selling out), so there’s no time to waste. Check out our top picks from the epic shopping event below!

Eleanor Espadrille

Not ready to bid farewell to summer just yet? Rock these bold fuchsia espadrilles with a dress or tailored pants.

Was $258 On Sale: $149 You Save 42% See it!

Miller Wallet Crossbody

This neutral green bag is the perfect pick if you like to pack light during the breezy fall months. This will be a sensational option for brunch, work and beyond!

Was $348 On Sale: $149 You Save 57% See it!

Bubble Jelly Sandals

Your house shoes just got a major upgrade! Once you slide your feet into these soft and comfy jellies, you won’t want to wear any other pairs.

Was $188 On Sale: $109 You Save 42% See it!

Small Kira Chevron Woven Flap Shoulder Bag

Bright pops of basil green and a bold woven print will make this bag your go-to choice when you’re on the go this autumn. The trendy shoulder bag silhouette is heavenly!

Was $648 On Sale: $449 You Save 31% See it!

Multi-Logo Ballet Flats

In case you were wondering, yes, you absolutely need this pair of ballet flats. These cozy leather beauties will be the building block for a slew of autumn outfits — and haven’t you heard? Ballet flats are the shoe of the season, and these are selling fast.

Was $268 On Sale: $139 You Save 48% See it!

Ella Tote

This powder blue tote bag will store your essentials, whether you’re headed into the office or off a yoga class.

Was $248 On Sale: $169 You Save 32% See it!

Georgia Pointed Toe Flats

These pointed-toe flats deliver bold black-and-white texture and a dazzling gold embellishment which pairs perfectly with everything from dresses to denim. Swoon!

Was $358 On Sale: $119 You Save 67% See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Private Sale here and explore everything else at Tory Burch here!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

