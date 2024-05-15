Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Over the years, our skin can start to tell our life story for Us. Whether it’s through crow’s feet, wrinkles or flat lips, our body can tell whether we’re taking care of our skin or not. If you are a person who has noticed your lips looking a little deflated or dull, do we have news for you! We found a nifty lip enhancer that will help amplify your lips and rejuvenate them — and it’s only $55!

This Rajani MD Lip Enhancer is essentially a lip filler without the injections — seriously! It uses Niacin to provide an instant plumping effect, and it works in 1-2 minutes and lasts for hours. To increase lip size, you have to continuously use it, but there are other benefits! This formula uses a vasodilator to increase blood flow and uses peptides to stimulate collagen and hyaluronic acid production.

Get the RajaniMD Lip Enhancer for $55 at Rajani MD!

This lip enhancer is very easy to use! For long-term plumping effects, apply three times per day for 29 consecutive days. You should continue using it three times per day to maintain the results or as directed by your physician or skin care specialist — please consult a licensed healthcare specialist first! But be warned, it is normal to experience a slight tingling sensation when applying this lip enhancer.

If you’re still on the fence, don’t be. A research study showed a 13.59% increase in total midline lip after usage. So, it’s safe to try, and it could become your new beauty bestie.

While reviewing and gushing over this lip enhancer, one reviewer said, “This truly plumps your lips and helps to fill in lip lines. I use it multiple times a day as a lip booster as well as over lip liner.” Another reviewer added, “If you’re getting older and are seeing the results of deflated lips, I highly recommend this product.”

So, if the years are starting to show on your lips, and you need a way to revitalize them, this lip enhancer can do the trick.

