Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Keeping the radiance and youthfulness of your lips alive as you age gets increasingly tedious over the years. It’s yet another thing to worry about! Whether your lips are starting to acquire lip wrinkles, upper lip lines or other ailments, it might be time to invest in new lip care items. Michelle Visage, a longtime judge of the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race, bestie of RuPaul and certified style star, knows a thing or two about having a sickening beauty routine.

While she has plenty of tricks up her sleeve, we found her favorite lip-plumping gloss on Amazon — and it’s only $35 at Amazon!

Get the City Beauty City Lips Clear Plumping Lip Gloss for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 7, 2024, but may be subject to change.

In an interview with The Strategist, Visage said she uses this lip plumper at night to wake up to beautifully plumped lips in the morning. “I have been on a lip-plumper quest since I was 18 because I couldn’t afford lip fillers,” Visage told the publication. “Now, I’m not going to say that I haven’t had lip fillers, because I have, but I got them years ago. I still love plump lips. City Lips is something that goes under the radar that nobody really knows about. A lot of people hate lip plumpers because they hurt, but there’s something about the technology that they use that means this doesn’t make your lips sting. I use it at night, and you wake up and your lips are really plump, and look like you’ve got little bee-stung lips, and it’s incredible.”

The City Beauty City Lips Clear Plumping Lip Gloss will make an elite great addition to any beauty guru’s makeup routine. It features hyaluronic acid, oligopeptides, jojoba oil, ylang-ylang flower oil and a peptide and ceramide blend for a hydrating and smoothing lip gloss which helps to add plumpness to your pout over time. Further, it’s cruelty-free, and it helps to fight signs of lip aging.

In terms of application, can easily use it as a base layer before you swipe on your favorite gloss or lipstick — or you can use this plumping gloss on its own. Although this product has a sticky feeling, which most reviewers state they don’t mind, it’s the perfect gloss to give you an elevated aesthetic.

Reviewing this plumping yet non-burning lip plumper lip gloss, one owner gushed, “I discovered this product about two months ago, and I love it. I have a clear and soft pink tint. I wear this over my other lip products. There is no flavor, and it keeps my lips moist. It doesn’t dry out, but I do refresh it once in a while throughout the day. I keep one in my makeup kit and another I carry in my purse so that I always have one on hand as needed.”

Another Amazon reviewer noted, “I love the clear version of this gloss. It’s not plumping like the others out there that will burn your lips off, but it’s super hydrating, with a little bit of stickiness, that helps your lips look and feel fuller. I’ve ordered this twice now and will keep ordering when I need to.”

If you want to get the look of lip fillers for less, this Michelle Visage-approved plumping gloss may be just the ticket. Sashay, you stay!

See it: Get the City Beauty City Lips Clear Plumping Lip Gloss for $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 7, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more lip-plumping glosses we love below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from City Beauty here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Secret Behind Miley Cyrus’ Gravity-Defying Grammy’s Hair Is This $19 Hairspray The 2024 Grammys were a night of glitz, glam and celebration in the music industry. There were major wins (like Taylor Swift’s fourth Grammy for Album of the Year), and some disappointing snubs (Olivia Rodrigo and Lana Del Rey went home completely empty-handed). The true star of the night, though, was Miley Cyrus… or more […]