We have just one question for you. Why are you still wearing that face mask you hate? Don’t get Us wrong — we get why in general, but why that one instead of one you actually like?

If your mask isn’t breathable, doesn’t properly cover your face, is faded and damaged, has an awkward fit, hurts your ears or simply is starting to bore you, then it’s time for some replacements. There are so many more options available now than there were back in spring. Let’s add a little designer to your daily life, shall we?

This mask set comes with three fabric face coverings and a travel pouch. Tory Burch reviewers say these are “hands down the best masks [they] have purchased” and think they’re “oh so cute.” They point out that these masks are “exceptionally soft” too, along with being “breathable, adjustable and so fashionable.” They’re always receiving compliments on them, and it’s easy to see why!

Each of these three masks has a different floral design, and shoppers love how they perfectly blend vintage and modern aesthetics. They’re made of a silky material, so they’re buttery soft, and they’re moisture-wicking, meaning they’re great for anyone suffering from maskne. They have two layers of protection — plus a filter pocket — a hidden wire at the bridge of the nose and elasticized ear loops you can adjust for the perfect fit!

Get the Tory Burch Printed Face Mask, Set of 3 With Pouch for just $35 at Amazon with free shipping! Also available at Tory Burch!

We love that these masks come with a drawstring travel bag, and not only because it’s adorable with its floral print and signature double-T logo. This little pouch is so handy for stashing your mask in your bag without exposing it to other high-contact items like your wallet, keys and phone. It has a lobster clasp too!

Shoppers agree that these masks are one of their “favorite holiday gift ideas for 2020.” Each mask is individually packaged too, in case you want to turn one gift into three. Numerous TB reviewers admitted, however, that even though they bought these masks for gifting, they ended up keeping them because they loved them so much. Masks you can actually enjoy wearing? Yeah, that’s hard to pass up!

