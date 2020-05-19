So Many Tory Burch Flat Sandals Are Up to $100 Off Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you want a new pair of sandals for the spring and summer months, then Tory Burch is a great place to shop. Their high-quality leather sandals are sought after by fashionistas all over the world. And there’s a clear reason why people are so obsessed with Tory Burch’s signature sandals — for starters, they are all beautiful!

Just like that, we found a slew of sandals on sale right now. We couldn’t believe that some of these gorgeous styles were actually marked down! Sometimes, when items are discounted, they aren’t exactly what we’re in the market for. But with these sandals, the only problem is that we can’t decide on just one pair! Quite frankly, we want every single option available — but in order to give your wallets a break, we narrowed down our favorites to three swoon-worthy picks. We’re not just loving the look of these sandals — the prices are seriously too good to pass up!

This Printed Pair

The fun colorful print is in all of the right places on this sandal. The majority of the shoe was constructed from a light brown leather, featuring tiny pops of color on the sole and the Tory Burch logo. These sandals will seriously go with so many different looks, and the print isn’t too overwhelming. Don’t worry about clashing patterns — this is your new go-to shoe that you can always rely on!

Get the Miller Enamel-Logo Sandal, Leather (originally $248) on sale with free shipping for just $139, available from Tory Burch!

This Mesh Pair

These slide sandals are so stunning! The main toe strap is made from a mesh material, and has the iconic Tory Burch logo front and center in a navy leather. If you’re looking for a shoe that’s different from the Miller sandal, then this pair is a solid choice. They are easygoing and elegant at the same time. We love the simplicity here, which makes them endlessly versatile.

Get the Ines Mesh Slide (originally $228) on sale with free shipping for just $159, available from Tory Burch!

This Metallic Pair

This flashy footwear is serving up major festive vibes! Rose gold lovers will fall head over heels for these sandals, which can spice up any look that you have in your closet. If you’re a fan of shoes that make a statement, these shiny sandals were pretty much made for you!

Get the Miller Sandal, Metallic Leather (originally $198) on sale with free shipping for just $149, available from Tory Burch!

