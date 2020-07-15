These Tory Burch Espadrille Sandals Are Beyond Comfy — Over $80 Off!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Without a doubt, the quintessential summertime sandal is an espadrille. When you wear a pair of espadrilles, you’re immediately signaling to the world that you’re ready for all of the fun in the sun that warm weather brings.

Of course, there’s a different type of espadrille for nearly every single occasion on the calendar. You can wear a flatform pair for a casual day out, but if you want to dress up for an evening affair, a wedge option is definitely the way to go. It’s no surprise that many of our favorite pairs are from Tory Burch, and this fabulous version is on sale for over 32% off right now. Just in time for prime summer barbecue season!

Get the Frieda Espadrille Sandal (originally $278) on sale with free shipping for just $189, available from Tory Burch!

We’re not exaggerating when we say that everything about these wedges is incredible. For starters, the color combination that’s incorporated into the ribbon-like straps is adorable. The green, navy blue and white hues work so well together, which is a true testament to the expert design that’s synonymous with the Tory Burch brand. The straps criss-cross over the top of the toes and around the ankles. The top straps fasten securely around the ankle with an adjustable closure for optimal support.

What makes any shoe a true espadrille lies in the heel. This style of shoe has a braided jute-wrapping along the bottom, and as you can tell, these wedges have nailed the look. Each layer is precisely placed on top of one another and cut to appear as seamless as humanly possible. The craftsmanship is next level!

Although these shoes do provide 4 inches of added height, shoppers say they are seriously easy to wear. One reviewer says that these sandals are “one of the most comfortable wedges” that they have ever owned, and multiple customers echoed the same sentiment. These wedges come equipped with a fairly hefty platform that likely measures about an inch, which surely adds to the extreme comfort level.

The season is swiftly nearing its end (time flies…), but there’s no denying that these shoes will look timeless and trendy for seasons to come. You’ll be getting use out of these beauties for years — so don’t stress. If you’re already thinking about your end-of-summer Labor Day outfit, these wedges will certainly kick your look up a notch!

