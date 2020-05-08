This Tory Burch Key Ring Adds a Touch of Love to Any Bag — Only $39

How can you make a bag totally your own? Add unique touches that express your personality! Whether that means getting a monogram printed or embellishing it with accessories, it’s always fun to make a shoulder staple exude your energy.

Key rings are an easy way to add a little something extra to the strap of your handbag. Think of it as jewelry for a purse! If you had a charm bracelet when you were younger, you’re well aware that selecting what to include is of upmost importance. The same can be true for what you add to a bag! Right now, we’re loving the heart-shaped key ring charm from Tory Burch. Instead of tethering it to your set of house keys, you may prefer to clip it to your purse for an extra touch of love!

Get the Logo Heart Key Ring (originally $68) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $39, available from Tory Burch!

This gold key ring comes in three different colors: red, light pink and blue. Each shade has the same Tory Burch logo charm included, as well as an extra ring if you do want to add something else to the set! You can score one of these adorable key rings for just $39 — which is a total of nearly $30 off its original price! For a designer item, this is really quite a steal.

You don’t even have to own a Tory Burch purse to use this key ring. You can simply throw it onto any preferred handbag of yours that’s already in the closet! Clashing different brands can be a fun styling activity, and many of Us have extra times these days. Don’t think of it as a fashion faux pas — style rules are meant to be broken, and the branding is subtle enough that it won’t be too flashy!

Logo Heart Key Ring (Pink City)

If you’re in the market to snag a new Tory Burch bag to match the charm, there are plenty of gorgeous options to choose from. There’s even a slew of marked-down bags that are up for grabs at truly incredible prices! At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what you decide to put this key ring on. It will look effortlessly cool regardless — and most of all, it spreads the love!

