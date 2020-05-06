Do we even have to list the reasons why Tory Burch’s Miller sandals are absolutely iconic? We think that pretty much every fashionista out there knows the drill by now! Their design has been recreated in so many different ways, and the shoes now come in chic printed versions in addition to the classics.

Obviously, florals for spring will always be in — forget what Miranda Priestly says. The Miller sandals are available in a stunning rose print so that your footwear can fully embrace the season too. What we didn’t expect when we came across these beauties is to find them on sale for a seriously incredible price! We’re not asking questions — we’re just taking advantage of this deal while we can!

Get the Miller Sandal Printed Patent Leather sandals (originally $198) on sale with free shipping for just $139, available from Tory Burch!

The Miller floral sandals come in two different shades — an ivory and a dark navy blue. Both have very similar patterns, so it just depends on which base hue you prefer. As with all Miller sandals, the Tory Burch logo is featured front and center. We love how it looks with the added print on both options!

If florals simply aren’t your vibe, these shoes also come in a funky polka dot print! The pattern is highly visible on the patent leather and cover the entire shoe. They have a cushioned footbed which contains foam padding for maximum foot comfort. Oh, and the big news: All three pairs of Millers are on sale for just $139 — marked down from their original price of $198. That saves you a total of $59 on these stylish sandals!

Get the Miller Sandal Printed Patent Leather sandals (originally $198) on sale with free shipping for just $139, available from Tory Burch!

Tory Burch shoppers say that “it was love at first sight” when they spotted these printed Miller sandals! Many of the reviewers are repeat Miller customers, and they love expanding their collections with new models. They say they’re “ready to buy more” pairs of these shoes, and that they “can never have enough.” That’s true devotion, people!

When you find a piece that you can’t live without, it’s only natural to buy more than one. With Tory Burch constantly creating Miller sandals in new colors and prints, your shoe rack will never be boring! The fact that these gems are on sale makes it so much easier (and wallet-friendly!) to keep your feet fresh — so get shopping!

See it: Get the Miller Sandal Printed Patent Leather sandals (originally $198) on sale with free shipping for just $139, available from Tory Burch!

Not what you’re in the market for? Check out more shoe styles on sale and shop all of the latest markdowns on Tory Burch here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!