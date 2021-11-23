You Don’t Want to Miss This Major Tory Burch Holiday Event

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Here at Shop With Us, Black Friday is our favorite holiday. But this year, you don’t need to wait until the Friday after Thanksgiving to score huge savings from your favorite stores and sites. Many retailers are extending their sales so you can earn discounts from the comfort of your own home. Score! And we just found out the best news from Tory Burch — from now until November 30, select purchases are 30% off with the code THANKS. Plus, sale styles are up to 50% off. This holiday event is the gift that keeps on giving, so enjoy these limited-time deals while you still can.

Our Top Tory Burch Picks

This Leather Satchel

Take this versatile leather bag from desk to drinks — it even has a pocket for your laptop! One shopper gushed, “In love with my purse! I love the material! Perfect size! Not too big or small. Looks great with my business attire and with jeans on weekends!”

Take 30% off the Walker Satchel at Tory Burch!

This Crossbody Camera Bag

Featuring quilted leather and a chain strap, this adorable purse comes in four swoon-worthy colors. According to one customer, “This was the perfect bag. And it surprisingly fit more than I thought it could. Perfect size, love the design and good quality. Highly recommend!”

Take 30% off the Kira Chevron Small Camera Bag at Tory Burch!

This Small Tote Bag

Soft yet structured, this pebbled leather tote was built for multi-tasking. “Love this bag,” declared one shopper. “So cute for everyday errands and perfect size for a day trip!”

Take 30% off the Perry Small Triple-Compartment Tote Bag at Tory Burch!

This Gemini Link Tote Bag

The preppy look is back, so embrace the sophisticated style with this Gemini Link tote bag. “I purchased this bag to use for work,” said one customer. “It is absolutely gorgeous and very roomy inside. It holds all of my stuff and then some.”

Take 30% off the Gemini Link Canvas Top-Zip Tote Bag at Tory Burch!

This Ivory Bucket Bag

We’re all about a winter-white moment, and this ivory bucket bag delivers. Just read this rave review: “Serves as the perfect day-to-day bag, easy to carry on hand or over the shoulder. In love with my purchase!

Take 30% off the Miller Bucket Bag at Tory Burch!

This Color-Blocked Shoulder Bag

This patchwork shoulder bag is a throwback to the early aughts, and we’re here for it. The natural-grain leather with artisanal stitching is oh-so-chic and the signature double T is iconic.

Take 30% off the Miller Color-Blocked Small Classic Shoulder Bag at Tory Burch!

This Double T Phone Ring

Dress up your cell phone with this Double T phone ring. “Love that I can make my regular iPhone case cute and classy with this Kira Ring,” said one shopper. “Super comfortable and makes holding my phone and other things easy.”

Get the Kira Phone Ring at Tory Burch!

These Shearling Sandals

Stay cozy in any season with these Double T shearling sandals. One customer said that they’re “at the intersection of fashion/comfort/function.” Love it!

Take 30% off the Miller Cloud Shearling at Tory Burch!

These Chelsea Booties

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Chelsea boots — and this pair is extra special with Tory Burch’s signature T hardware. “I love my new boots!” exclaimed one satisfied shopper. “They are extremely comfortable and trendy. They can go with any outfit, they are good for work and to go out in, extremely versatile!”

Take 30% off the T-Hardware Chelsea Boot at Tory Burch!

This T Monogram Apple Watch Band

Time to give your watch a makeover! This colorful Apple Watch band makes the perfect stuffing stuffer. “Love the color and design of band,” shared one customer. “Really fits all sizes or watches.”

Get the T Monogram Band for Apple Watch at Tory Burch!

These Two-Tone Loafers

These elegant two-tone loafers are one-of-a-kind! As one shopper said, “Stylish and very much comfortable in wearing. The material is soft and nice and easy to clean. This one of the best flat shoes I ever have. The size is perfect. True to size.”

Take 30% off the Tory Charm Two-Tone Loafer at Tory Burch!

This Shearling Camera Bag

This holiday season, match your shearling coat with this shearling camera bag. One customer called it “cute, comfortable, beautiful, fashionable.” We completely agree!

Take 30% off the McGraw Shearling Camera Bag at Tory Burch!

