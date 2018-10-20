This Elegant Tory Burch Watch Looks Like a Bracelet and Is 40 Percent Off

Making a chic statement is always easy when we have a luxe designer watch on our wrist. On the hunt for a new stylish timepiece? The Shop With Us team has spotted a stunning Tory Burch design worth scooping up.

See It: Grab the Tory Burch Gemini Link Square Leather Strap Watch at 40 percent off the original price of $195, now $117. Also available at Macy’s in navy leather for only $195.

The Tory Burch Gemini Link Square Leather Strap Watch is the true epitome of elegance. Designed with a braided leather strap and buckle closure, this offering essentially combines a bracelet and watch into one.

Complete with a mineral crystal face and a pink, cream and gold finish, this watch can easily be worn with both dressy and casual ensembles.

For those who enjoy making a vibrant statement, then the red, cream and gold design is just the ticket. Check it out below:

Normally retailing for $195, we can snag this offering at 40 percent off, leaving Us with a $117 price tag. A fabulous designer find without the hefty price tag! It’s nice to know we don’t have to break the bank to score a luxurious find.

Whether we’re heading out to work, dinner or grabbing drinks with friends, this gorgeous watch is sure to garner attention.

Check out the Tory Burch Gemini Link Square Leather Strap Watch in red, cream and gold for only $195.

