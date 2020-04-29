Trends come and go, but there’s one summertime staple that’s always in style. We’re talking about classic flip flops, of course. By now, we can pretty much assume that everyone owns a traditional rubber pair. They are perfect for slipping on with ease and heading to the beach or pool. But sadly, they are just not appropriate for all occasions — as much as we wish they were!

Thankfully, that good old rubber flip flop has evolved and gotten a major style upgrade, thanks to the style champions at Tory Burch! The beloved brand has created a pair of leather sandals that are just as easy to throw on as a pair of casual flip flops, but carry a lot more weight in the fashion department. Plus, they’re on sale for less than $100 right now!

Get the Manon Thong Sandal (originally $158) on sale with free shipping for just $89, available from Tory Burch!

The design of the standard flip flop remains intact when it comes to these sandals. By simply replacing the rubber straps with high-quality materials, this shoe is instantly chic! These straps are made from genuine calfskin that’s cut on the wide side to create a bold silhouette and keep your feet secure. This is still a minimalist footwear option — the sandals are streamlined and tailored to go with nearly any seasonal outfit you could come up with.

You can pick up these dreamy flats in two different shades: a chic black or a pale nude color. Both pairs have a tiny gold Tory Burch emblem right at the front where both of the side-straps meet. The shoe has a knotted toe post to keep the foot straps secure. The sole is constructed in a camel hue and appears to be beyond smooth!

Get the Manon Thong Sandal (originally $158) on sale with free shipping for just $89, available from Tory Burch!

These leather flip flops have shoppers dubbing them “sandals galore,” and stating that they “love their clean style and comfortable fit.” As we suspected, so many customers adore the versatility here. They claim to wear them with their entire wardrobes — from “a nice dress” to “jeans” or “shorts.” One reviewer begged the question: “What’s not to love?” If we’re being honest, we’re thinking the same thing! Find Us one fashionista who doesn’t dig these sandals. They are truly the perfect fit!

See it: Get the Manon Thong Sandal (originally $158) on sale with free shipping for just $89, available from Tory Burch!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more shoe styles on sale and check out everything that Tory Burch has to offer here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!