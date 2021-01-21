These Stunning Tory Burch Boots Are on Sale Right Now — 30% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our fashion fairy godparents have been blessing Us with tons of amazing sales lately. We’re not complaining! It seems like everywhere we turn, another piece from one of our favorite brands is discounted for an unbelievable price. But here’s the thing about sales: Some of the items are seasonal, and they won’t necessarily work in the spring.

That simply isn’t the case for these stunning boots from Tory Burch, which can be worn year-round! They’re a strong addition to any footwear collection, and will instantly elevate any casual outfit. Plus, the markdown is major!

Get the Lila Calf Hair Knee Boot (originally $628) on sale with free shipping for just $439, available from Tory Burch!

These boots have a boho-chic aesthetic, and are made from seriously high-quality materials. Most of the shoe is done in a soft and luxurious calf hair that’s been dyed in dotted pattern. It’s not exactly animal print, but it serves up similar vibes.

These boots are tall and go up to the knee, which will team fabulously with skinny jeans or leggings. When the weather is warm again, these boots will be equally show-stopping with flowy dresses and mini skirts! Other features include the sharp pointed toe and supportive block heel, which rings in at just over three inches. Yes, these boots will provide a nice boost in the height department — but they will still be comfortable to walk in!

Clearly, we feel these boots are a sound fashion investment in general — but now that they’re on sale, there’s even more reason to pick them up! Their look won’t go out of style anytime soon, and they’re bound to fit in with any upcoming trends.

We all have go-to fashion pieces that always give Us a big boost in the confidence department, and these boots are strong contenders to be next on the list. Even if you’re just rocking a basic pair of black leggings and an oversized sweatshirt, these boots will instantly upgrade the ensemble. In fact, keeping the rest of your attire simple while you’re wearing these boots is advisable. Let them stand out and shine!

