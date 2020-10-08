Get Over $200 Off This Stunning Tory Burch Tote Before It Sells Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When a brand that’s as popular as Tory Burch has a sale, you can certainly expect the top products to sell out. While some of the seasonal items in particular patterns may not fly off the virtual shelves, Tory Burch’s iconic pieces that we all adore are sure to go fast.

Basically, when you spot something you like, it’s best to act quickly to avoid disappointment. We have a feeling that this incredible shopper tote won’t be around for long — it’s over $200 off and simply timeless!

Get the McGraw Color-Block Shopper Tote (originally $528) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $319, available from Tory Burch!

Fact: We are so obsessed with this purse. If you’re under the misconception that black and brown don’t complement each other, you’re likely to change your mind after taking a look at this bag! This simple oversized tote is made from imported leather and has an oversized look. It provides enough room to throw in any objects you may possibly need — seriously. There aren’t any compartments, besides one small coin purse that’s attached to the bag with a leather cord.

When you open this bag up, you can easily see everything that you have inside of it. It’s so incredibly roomy and ideal for travel or work. The color combinations available are absolutely perfect for the fall season! This bag will look totally chic with all of your favorite leather jackets and bombers, and will match with both black and brown booties. Goals!

Get the McGraw Color-Block Shopper Tote (originally $528) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $319, available from Tory Burch!

Quite frankly, we can’t believe that a tote bag that looks as timeless as this is on sale. Shoppers are raving about the shape and how much it holds — it’s practically a Mary Poppins moment! The stitching on the bag is impeccable, and it’s finished off with the classic double “T” logo stitched in white leather at the top. The straps are also made from the same white leather, which brings the elegant, streamlined look of this tote full-circle. If you have your heart set on owning this particular bag, act fast — or it may be gone forever!

See it: Get the McGraw Color-Block Shopper Tote (originally $528) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $319, available from Tory Burch!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more purses on sale and all of the clothing, shoes and accessories available from Tory Burch!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!