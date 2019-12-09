Score This Adorable Tory Burch Backpack for 40% Off!





When there’s an amazing sale on great designer items, you better believe that the Shop With Us team is on top of it! There’s nothing better than scoring an amazing high-end piece for a fraction of its original price. In fact, we encourage bargain-hunting whenever possible!

This latest marked-down find is truly a winner — not only because it’s on a bag from one of the most iconic and beloved designers on the market, but also because it’s an item that we think will be in style for years and years to come!

Get the Tory Burch McGraw Leather Backpack (originally $458) on sale for just $275, available at Nordstrom!

This adorable backpack from Tory Burch is such an amazing discovery. It’s a bag that’s as useful as it is beautiful — and the sale price is hard to beat. You can order it now from Nordstrom for just $275, which saves you a total of $183 off the original price!

Shoppers say that they’ve “never realized how much [they] needed a backpack” until they purchased this Tory Burch number, and add that it’s simply “gorgeous!” The backpack is made from a richly pebbled genuine imported leather, which gives it interesting texture and dimension. It shuts via a drawcord that comes with some fun tassels at the ends — as well as an added magnetic snap closure on its flap.

Get the Tory Burch McGraw Leather Backpack (originally $458) on sale for just $275, available at Nordstrom!

The backpack’s flap has a leather Tory Burch logo appliqué sewn onto it and has stitch detailing that runs horizontally across it. It comes with adjustable buckle straps as well as a top handle. There’s a small interior zip pocket so that you can find important items with ease and keep organized. This backpack is spacious enough to keep all of your essentials on hand — yet small enough to not feel totally overwhelming.

This Tory Burch backpack definitely exudes street-style chic to the next level. It can add some fun edge to more feminine looks, and enhance athleisure or more casual outfits. It’s a great, classic bag you can confidently wear season after season without fear of it going out of style. Make someone’s holiday season all the brighter by giving them the gift of this Tory Burch backpack — or go ahead and treat yourself! After all, it’s been a long year and we’re sure that we all deserve it!

Get the Tory Burch McGraw Leather Backpack (originally $458) on sale for just $275, available at Nordstrom!

Not the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more items from Tory Burch and shop all of the bestselling holiday gifts available at Nordstrom!

Need some gift giving inspiration this holiday season? Check out our Self Care Gift Guide, our Celebrity Favorites Gift Guide, our Secret Santa and White Elephant Gift Guide and our Fitness Enthusiast Gift Guide!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!