Found! Where to Buy Tory Burch Minnie Flats on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shoe trends come and go, but the Tory Burch Minnie is the exception. It’s a shoe we’ll always want in our closet…while we have another pair ready on our shoe rack…while another pair is already on our feet. We can never get enough Minnie — especially when there are so many different colors and styles.

That’s why when we see Minnie flats on sale, we immediately zone in on the deal. Or, in this case, deals. We searched the internet to find the best deals on our favorite Minnie flats and shoes right now — and we’re listing them below so you can get in on the savings! (Such a great holiday gift idea!)

Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Suede

Straight to the source! Tory Burch has a handful of Minnie flats on sale right now — but many are sold out in almost every size. Luckily, the Malva shade of this suede version still has plenty of sizes in stock. Such a cute shade of pink (that could still totally work as a neutral)!

Get the Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Suede (originally $228) for just $139 at Tory Burch!

Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Militare Green

The Militare Green version of the Minnie is on sale at Nordstrom, and it’s such a fantastic color. It’s deep enough for winter looks and definitely fitting for the holidays, but it’s also light enough to make for a lovely spring shoe!

Get the Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat (originally $228) for just $140 at Nordstrom!

Minnie Travel Ballet w/ Leather Logo

Gingham is a hot trend right now, and we absolutely love the form it takes in these shoes. The fact that it even carries over onto the T medallion is our favorite!

Get the Minnie Travel Ballet w/ Leather Logo (originally $228) for just $171 at Zappos!



Minnie Ballet Espadrille

The espadrille versions count too! Especially when they’re this adorable. The floral lining and the removable ankle ties will make you smile every time you slip these on!

Get the Minnie Ballet Espadrille (originally $128) for just $116 at Zappos!

Mini Minnie Flip-Flop

The Minnie flip-flop is also a year-round favorite for Us — especially if you have any warm-weather vacations booked. We love wearing them around the house too!

Get the Mini Minnie Flip Flop (originally $98) for just $49 at Tory Burch!

