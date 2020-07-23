Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Out of the many famous shoes that Tory Burch makes, the Miller sandal is arguably the most popular. They’re comfortable, high-quality and look stylish with any outfit. It’s obvious that this is a classic option that’s always going to fly off the shelves, no matter what time of year.

But to spice things up just a bit, Tory Burch likes to create new versions of the beloved Miller in order to keep up with the trends. The brand just launched their online-exclusive summer capsule collection, which includes two brand new Miller sandal styles that are only available for a limited time!

Miller Sandal Leather (Ambra/Tan)

Get the Miller Sandal Leather in Ambra/Tan with free shipping for $198, available exclusively from Tory Burch!

The first pair is as classy as it gets. These Millers are made from beautiful, smooth leather that has a gorgeous tan hue. The sole is accented with a cream border, which completes the sophisticated look of this shoe. These flat sandals have a cushioned footbed for support, plus a comfortable, wrapped toe-strap that connects the main “T” leather logo to the rest of the shoe.

Get the Miller Sandal Printed Leather in Medley Logo/Perfect Navy with free shipping for $198, available exclusively from Tory Burch!

The second pair is just as stunning as the other exclusive Millers, but they have a completely new vibe. One of the brand’s signature prints in this season’s collection features different versions of the “T” logo layered on top of one another for a fresh, funky effect. This colorful print is used on the straps of this pair of sandals, and around the border of the sole — which is a dark navy blue.

Serious Tory Burch stans probably own at least a couple of Miller sandals already. Every time the brand creates an updated version, they immediately get tons of shopper attention! We have a feeling that the response will be no different with this drop.

Honestly, who doesn’t love having a limited edition item? These sandals are going to be available this summer only, and after that they’ll be gone. Not many people will have the chance to score a pair of these unique Miller sandals, so you’ll sure stand out from the rest of the pack! A timeless item like the Miller sandals will always be a hit — so just think of these as an epic remix.

See it: Get the Miller Sandal in Ambra/Tan and in Medley Logo/Perfect Navy for $198 each, available from Tory Burch!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out the entire online exclusive Summer Capsule Collection and see what’s currently on sale at Tory Burch!

