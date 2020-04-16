Shop the Latest Styles From Tory Burch on Sale — Up to 40% Off!

We’re all looking for comfort these days — and though it may seem cliché, retail therapy can work. This is especially true when some of our most beloved brands are launching serious sales on their merchandise.

Thankfully, Tory Burch is one of those brands — and they have put a ton of spring and summer styles up for grabs at major, major markdowns. How often do you see current trends on sale? Very rarely! We picked out a handful of our absolute favorite pieces that we’re obsessed with — shop below!

This Floral Tote

Yes, florals for spring aren’t groundbreaking — but when they look this good, who cares? We’re swooning over the expertly-placed daisies, and how the yellow part of the flower matches the tag. Bonus points for flawless coordination!

Get the Gemini Link Canvas Appliqué Small Tote (originally $328) on sale with free shipping for just $229, available from Tory Burch!

This Classic Crossbody

Combining timeless style with modern trends is the absolute best — as far as we’re concerned! We’ve all seen this type of crossbody from Tory Burch before, but the color combination takes it over the edge. We love the bright yellow strap and how it contrasts with the traditional brown leather. Chic!

Get the Perry Bombé Mini Bag (originally $248) on sale with free shipping for just $169, available from Tory Burch!

These Sassy Sandals

Tory Burch’s infamous Miller Sandal just got a major upgrade with patterns! We’re obsessed with the polka-dot printed version, which perfectly fits in with the carefree vibes of summer.

Get the Miller Sandal, Printed Patent Leather (originally $198) on sale with free shipping for just $139, available from Tory Burch!

This Bold Bucket Bag

Bucket bags are magical because they can fit so much — even though their design is relatively compact. Plus, there’s just something about a bright statement accessory that can instantly add flair to any outfit. This beauty takes the cake!

Get the Mcgraw Hobo (originally $398) on sale with free shipping for just $239, available from Tory Burch!

These Sleek Slip-On Espadrilles

Espadrilles and summertime go hand in hand. Wedge versions are always adorable — but flat espadrilles are simply timeless. Any pair that just so happens to be made by Tory Burch is an undisputed champ in the style department!

Get the Ines Espadrille (originally $328) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $159, available from Tory Burch!

Looking for something different? Check out al of the clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories on sale at Tory Burch here!

