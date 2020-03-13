5 Exclusive Essentials From the Tory Burch and Nordstrom Spring Collection

We’ve always hit up Nordstrom first when looking for great deals on stylish Tory Burch pieces in the past, but both brands have just taken things to the next level — and then up to a level even higher than that. We’re talking a collaboration, people!

The Tory Burch x Nordstrom spring capsule collection is filled with new, exclusive pieces, many featuring a limited-edition colorful stripe pattern of navy, yellow, green and pink. We feel like we’ve just been given the best gift ever. Want to give back? There’s even a piece you can buy to help benefit the Tory Burch Foundation. Find out more about that and see our other top picks from this collection below! Quick, before the sellouts begin!

This Updated Classic Sandal

Few things are better than a Tory Burch sandal, and now the Miller comes with a newly-striped logo medallion that is just so chic. Plus, how many people do you know with a leather designer flip flop that’s cushioned to their feet’s content?

Get the Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop for just $198 exclusively at Nordstrom!

This Spacious Tote

We just cannot get enough of those stripes! We saw this tote and just knew it needed to be our new everyday bag. We can practically fit our entire lives inside, so it will obviously be coming anywhere and everywhere with us!

Get the Tory Burch Ella Print Tote for just $228 exclusively at Nordstrom!

This Cuter-Than-Cute Bikini Top

That’s right, beach weather is upon us — and we need to be ready! This square-neck bikini top features that new exclusive stripe pattern and has adjustable straps as well as removable soft cups. Wear it with a solid bottom or pick up the matching bottom right here!

Get the Tory Burch Square Neck Stripe Bikini Top for just $98 exclusively at Nordstrom!

This Charitable Bracelet

Here is that special piece we were talking about before. All net proceeds from purchases of this charm bracelet will go to helping empower female entrepreneurs. We’re definitely in — especially with the amount of super cute colors available!

Get the Tory Burch Embrace Ambition Bracelet for just $30 exclusively at Nordstrom!

This Leather Sneaker

Now this is how you make casual fashion a statement. This white sneaker is grazed by blocks of that springtime stripe pattern, perfectly complementing the crisp white leather — while the padded tongue and collar make our feet feel like they’re in heaven. Even the chevron outsole is super cool!

Get the Howell Chevron Sneaker for just $198 at Nordstrom!

