These Tory Burch Sandals Have the Perfect Pop of Color — On Sale Now

Shoes can either be bold statement-makers or on the plain and simple side. The choice is yours! But sometimes, we come across a pair that strikes the perfect balance. You know what we’re talking about: A shoe that has just the right amount of drama to make it stand out. And when it comes to summer fashion, that’s exactly what we’re looking for!

If that sounds up your alley, allow Us to introduce these heels from Tory Burch. They effortlessly nail that elevated-yet-casual vibe, and we’re already envisioning all of the outfits we can team them with! Even the simplest ensemble will get an instant upgrade thanks to this fabulous footwear. Oh, and the best news: You can grab a pair that’s on sale for more than $100 off their original price right now! What’s not to love?

Get the Gigi Sandal (originally $298) on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $179, available from Tory Burch!

The Gigi Sandal is a heeled shoe that features two straps directly over the top and middle of the foot. The detail that made Us fall head over heels (no pun intended) just so happens to be the toe strap. On the marked-down pair, the strap is fashioned from suede in a bright orange hue. The neutral shade throughout the rest of the shoe makes the color of the strap truly pop — and it’s seriously eye-catching.

The Gigi sandals are made from a beautiful calfskin leather in camel. Hidden on the inside of the heel, you’ll find another chic surprise — the signature Tory Burch logo in bright gold! This attention to detail is standard with any item from Tory Burch, and we truly appreciate it. The branding is understated but still packs a punch. It’s a little peekaboo surprise that any fashion fan will love!

If orange isn’t your style, this pair of shoes is available in two other options that have more muted color palettes. One version features two different shades of taupe, and the third features a sleek combination of black and midnight blue. While these are certainly worthy additions to any shoe rack, we’re especially drawn to the brighter sandals! Once summer rolls around and it’s time to show off everything south of the ankle, they will surely be a smash hit. With the current marked-down price, we can’t think of a better time to scoop these up!

