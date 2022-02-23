Tory Burch Just Launched a Private Sale You Need To Check Out — Our Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Deal alert incoming! Tory Burch just launched another Private Sale that kicked off today, and it’s definitely worth checking out (no surprise there). We decided to sift through the entire stock and zeroed in on the absolute best handbags and shoes that are up for grabs right now. You’re welcome in advance!

With that in mind, our seven favorite items are available for you to shop below. Check them out, but remember: This is a limited-time sale that ends on February 28. Some of these picks might sell out fast, so add them to your cart while you still can!

These Convenient Flats

These flats are foldable, which makes them ideal for traveling — or if you’re wearing heels and want a more comfortable shoe to change into on your commute!

Get the Minnie Suede Travel Ballet Flat (originally $228) on sale for $159 at Tory Burch!

This Convertible Purse

You can carry this bag over the shoulder or as a crossbody bag, as it comes with both of the appropriate straps. Many two-in-one bags have the shorter handle in place, but it’s removable here for ultimate flexibility!

Get the Robinson Messenger (originally $498) on sale for $349 at Tory Burch!

This Compact Wristlet

When you just want to carry around a few items while going out or running errands, this bag boasts the perfect size!

Get the Kira Chevron Small Pouch (originally $248) on sale for $169 at Tory Burch!

This Fun Floral Tote

Spring has sprung! This is the dreamiest purse if you want to go for a full floral handbag moment, and it’s also an online exclusive — you won’t be able to find it anywhere else.

Get the Ella Brocade Mini Puffer Tote (originally $378) on sale for $259 at Tory Burch!

This Timeless Shoulder Bag

If you’re looking for a bag that will stand the test of time, this is your best bet. Its design is so classic, and it’s truly an investment piece!

Get the Robinson Shoulder Bag (originally $398) on sale for $279 at Tory Burch!

These Iconic Miller Sandals

We’ve all seen the Miller sandal before, and this version is an updated take on the wildly popular model. They’re just as comfortable and stay true to the style, but the tiny logos on the main strap give them a more delicate feel!

Get the Tiny Miller Leather Thong Sandal (originally $228) on sale for $129 at Tory Burch!

This Quilted Shoulder Bag

This is the type of purse that you can wear every day with any outfit — be it sweatpants and a hoodie or a cocktail dress. It comes in three different colors, all of which are on sale — but our preference has to be this green shade!

Get the Kira Chevron Small Flap Shoulder Bag (originally $448) on sale for $319 at Tory Burch!

Want more? Check out all of the deals happening during the Tory Burch Private Sale here!

