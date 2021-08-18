Shop Our Top Picks From the Tory Burch Private Sale — 5 Days Only

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our favorite Tory Burch shopping events of the year is back! Their Private Sale officially launched today, and there are seriously too many amazing deals to shop now. This sale is happening for five days only, and there are limited quantities of all items up for grabs — so you’ll have to act fast if you don’t want to miss out!

To kick things off, we picked out our absolute favorite handbags and shoes for your convenience. Keep scrolling to see how much you can save on these staples!

These Bestselling Leather Sandals

The design of these sandals is retro-inspired, resulting in a chic silhouette that’s bound to collect compliments. Pair them with casual looks and cute sundresses while the weather is still warm enough!

Get the Patos Multi-Strap Sandal (originally $258) on sale for just $139 at Tory Burch — limited time deal!

This Carryall Leather Tote

This is tote keeps it super simple — there’s one large main compartment with a smaller zipper compartment hanging off the side. It’s a great bag to take with you on a weekend getaway!

Get the McGraw Tote Bag (originally $398) on sale for just $279 at Tory Burch — limited time deal!

These Adorable Slide Sandals

The quilted leather straps on these sandals are incredible. We adore the textured look and the overall vibe — it’s serving up relaxed-but-glam energy. They can totally be dressed up or down!

Get the Kira Quilted Flat Slide (originally $278) on sale for just $169 at Tory Burch — limited time deal!

This Color-Block Shoulder Bag

How could anyone not swoon over this purse? All of the colors complement each other perfectly, and there are numerous compartments to keep all of your items organized. Plus, you can wear it as a shoulder bag or remove the leather strap and turn it into a crossbody!

Get the Robinson Color-Block Convertible Shoulder Bag (originally $468) on sale for just $329 at Tory Burch — limited time deal!

These Espadrille-Style Flip Flops

These flip flops are completely unique! We’re obsessed with the jute-wrapped heel and the attention to detail.

Get the Tory Ribbon Thong Espadrille (originally $168) on sale for just $119 at Tory Burch — limited time deal!

This Chic Structured Purse

Shoppers say that this is one of their favorite statement bags to carry. The quilted leather is ultra-soft and looks gorgeous, and we love having the option of using the top handle or wearing it as a shoulder bag. You can also turn it into a crossbody as well — talk about versatility!

Get the Kira Chevron Top-Handle Satchel (originally $498) on sale for just $349 at Tory Burch — limited time deal!

This Distinctive Miller Sandals

Change up your Miller sandal game with this brand new version! The small leather “T” logos adorn the upper strap, and shoppers claim that the small heels give their feet more comfort in contrast to a traditional flat sandal.

Get the Tiny Miller Thong Sandal, Leather (originally $228) on sale for just $139 at Tory Burch — limited time deal!

This Elegant Work Tote

This tote is made for anyone who has a jam-packed schedule. There are three compartments which can hold whatever you need in reach, and it can house electronics as large as a 13″ laptop!

Get the Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag (originally $348) on sale for just $179 at Tory Burch — limited time deal!

Looking for more? Check out all of the deals happening right now during the Tory Burch Private Sale!

